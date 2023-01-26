Raiders adding more suites at Allegiant Stadium

The Raiders’ plan to add additional suites at Allegiant Stadium is part of the team’s commitment to keeping the over two-year-old facility among the best in the world.

Artist renderings of newly planned suite spaces at Allegiant Stadium. (Courtesy of Las Vegas Stadium Authority)

Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan meets with fans at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders’ plan to add additional suites at Allegiant Stadium marks part of the team’s commitment to keeping the more than two-year-old facility among the best in the world.

Although every addition won’t be as large as this year’s planned $6 million project to add the new suites, fans can expect upgrades and additions to occur semi-regularly at the $2 billion facility.

“We want to enhance the guest experience and this provides great sight lines and premium service,” Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday. “The fact that we’re in Las Vegas and we have so many stakeholders and partners that are constantly reinventing themselves. Our wonderful gaming partners that are constantly reinvesting and improving to make sure that we’re the best destination. The stadium is definitely going to keep up with that.”

Existing holders of some of the 128 suites already included in the stadium were surveyed ahead of the decision to go forth with the plans to add new spaces, Morgan said.

Construction plans for adding the new suites will be up for review and potential approval during the Las Vegas Stadium Authority meeting Friday. The team transferred ownership of the stadium to the authority when the facility was completed in 2020. The Raiders must receive approval from the stadium authority board for any upgrade work.

The upscale seating areas are planned for construction on the field-facing portions of the Modelo and Twitch lounges on the 100 level of the stadium. The two premium spaces are located on the east and west portions of the stadium.

Sizes and types of seating that the spaces will feature are still being determined, but variety is key.

“We’ll give people the option to maybe have a smaller suite or a larger one based on the need,” Morgan said.

It has yet to be determined whether other club seat holders will still be able to access the pair of lounges once the suites are built. The Raiders will announce any changes to that before the 2023 NFL season begins.

Tentative plans call for construction to begin just after the Pro Bowl Games takes place Feb. 5 and wrap up by the end of July. That would have the new spaces ready before the Raiders kick off their 2023 NFL preseason slate.

Various events are occurring while construction is planned to be taking place including Taylor Swift and Red Hot Chili Peppers concerts. Crews will try to mitigate impacts on stadium events as the suites are built.

“We have a wonderful world-class team at the stadium that will make sure that all events that we have during our Raiders offseason that the construction will not obstruct or have a significant negative effect on the customer experience,” Morgan said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.