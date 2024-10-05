Raiders-Broncos preview: What are keys to victory in AFC West clash?

The Raiders will look to make sure their AFC rivalry with the Broncos remains one-sided when they visit Denver in Week 5 of the NFL season Sunday.

‘Ghost’ no more: Raiders defender gets his own Hollywood moment

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) celebrates his touchdown score during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich (80) warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) catches a pass as they warm up to face the Los Angeles Chargers before the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) dives for a long reception attempt against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive tackle Adam Butler (69) reacts after a big defensive play against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) can’t tackle Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) is tied up with Denver Broncos cornerback Art Green (28) during a special teams play during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Two teams with 2-2 records meet Sunday for the chance to remain in the thick of the playoff chase in the topsy-turvy AFC. The Raiders, despite all sorts of drama, have found a way to reach .500. The Broncos looked dreadful their first two weeks, then beat the Buccaneers and the Jets on the road. What that means for Sunday’s game is anyone’s guess. It should be an interesting matchup between two AFC West rivals.

Game information

■ Who: Raiders at Broncos

■ When: 1:05 p.m. Sunday

■ Where: Empower Field at Mile High

■ TV: Fox (Kevin Kugler, play-by-play; Daryl Johnston, analyst)

■ Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3) (Jason Horowitz, play-by-play; Lincoln Kennedy, analyst)

■ Line: Broncos -3, total 36

Series history

The Raiders have dominated this rivalry of late. They’ve won eight straight meetings with the Broncos as well as 10 of the last 11 matchups.

The Raiders lead the all-time series 73-54-2, which includes two playoff games in 1978 and 1994.

Last meeting

Jan. 7 — The two teams ended their last campaigns against each other, both assured of missing the playoffs.

The Raiders still fought hard in what appeared to be an effort to get interim coach Antonio Pierce hired full time. The Broncos seemed ready to hit the beach. The result was a 27-14 victory for the Raiders that ended with fans chanting “AP” as Pierce left Allegiant Stadium.

He was hired Jan. 19.

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders, while running back Zamir White added 112 yards on the ground.

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham, facing his former team, threw for 272 yards and a touchdown, but was sacked five times and put under constant duress.

The Raiders didn’t commit a single penalty in the win. They became the first team to accomplish that feat in multiple games in a single season since the 2013 Patriots. The Raiders also didn’t commit a penalty in their 31-17 loss to the Chiefs on Nov. 26.

Bold predictions

1. Running back Alexander Mattison will be the first Raiders player to pick up 100 rushing yards in a game this season.

2. Rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, in his first NFL start, will force a fumble.

3. The game’s first touchdown will come on defense or special teams.

Storyline

This game, despite coming early in the season, could be pivotal for both teams.

The Raiders want to build off their 20-16 win against the Browns last week and show they have what it takes to remain competitive. The Broncos want to keep things rolling after back-to-back wins.

Whoever wins can feel good about where they stand five weeks into the season.

When the Broncos have the ball

Denver is 27th in yards per game (266) and passing yards per game (159.8). They’re 28th in points per game (15.5).

Yet, somehow, they’re 2-2 through four weeks.

Coach Sean Payton continues to be optimistic about quarterback Bo Nix, the 12th overall pick in April’s draft, despite some ups and downs. Nix was solid in Weeks 2 and 3 before throwing for just 60 yards last week against the Jets. He’s played with a great deal of caution, as his average depth of target of 3.1 yards is tied for 37th in the NFL.

Much of the talk in the Broncos’ building this week has been about getting tight end Greg Dulcich more involved. He has just five catches for 28 yards this season.

When the Raiders have the ball

The Raiders moved the ball fairly well against the Browns despite the fact that star wide receiver Davante Adams — who made it clear this week he would prefer a trade from the organization — was out with a hamstring injury.

The team got its running game going by testing Cleveland on the perimeter. The Raiders became the first team since the 2010 Jets to have two wide receivers score a rushing touchdown in the same game.

Expect that creativity to continue.

The Raiders will lean on wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and continue to find ways to put the ball in the hands of rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Their biggest obstacle will be limiting a Broncos pass rush that has 16 sacks this season, the second most in the NFL behind the Vikings (17).

“Up front, they do a really nice job,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “They put a lot of pressure on you. They make you block a lot of one-on-ones. So, they don’t let you just sit there and slide to people. They put a lot of pressure on you and stress on you and you’ve got to stand up to it. They’ve done an excellent job, really for the last season and a half now, so they definitely pose a problem for us and we’re excited to take on that challenge.”

Injury report

■ Raiders: OUT: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), OLB Luke Masterson (knee), TE Michael Mayer (personal), RT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee/ankle), CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), S Trey Taylor (knee), RB Zamir White (groin). QUESTIONABLE: DE Maxx Crosby (ankle), OLB Divine Deablo (oblique), OLB Kana’i Mauga (calf), WR Tyreik McAllister (shoulder), RG Dylan Parham (Achilles). LIMITED: TE Brock Bowers (hip), QB Aidan O’Connell (toe). FULL: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder), LT Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder), S Isaiah Pola-Mao (personal), LG Cody Whitehair (chest).

■ Broncos: OUT: RB Tyler Badie (back). FULL: WR Josh Reynolds (foot), S JL Skinner (ankle), LCB Tremon Smith (hand).

The pick

Broncos 23, Raiders 17

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

Adam Hill Las Vegas Review-Journal