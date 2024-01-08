Raiders rally around Antonio Pierce after season-ending win
The Raiders ended their season with a victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, giving Antonio Pierce a 5-4 record as interim coach and his players’ support.
You can probably count on one hand teams that have celebrated an 8-9 season by breaking out the cigars, turning up the music and opening their locker room to some of the most famous alumni in franchise history to share in the moment.
But then, the Raiders that ended their season with a 27-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium aren’t your typical sub-.500 team.
In what seemed more like a beginning rather than an ending, the Raiders thrashed the Broncos in a win that had little to do with any maliciousness toward a bitter rival and everything to do with the journey they hope to continue with an interim coach they have grown to love.
That’s why they focused on the bright future they believe they have created under Antonio Pierce instead of quietly packing their belongings and solemnly closing yet another losing season that fell short of the playoffs.
“We’re building something special here,” cornerback Nate Hobbs said.
Not just through the 5-4 record they achieved under Pierce after he took over from Josh McDaniels on Halloween night, but also in how they hung together and bonded for their final nine games.
That was evident in the 112 yards Zamir White ran for, which pushed his four-game total as Josh Jacobs’ replacement to 397 yards. And the two touchdowns from Jakobi Meyers that helped the Raiders build a 24-7 lead.
Or how rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who played through an index finger injury, threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and guided the Raiders on scoring drives of 98 and 72 yards. The latter erased 7:49 from the clock over 15 fourth-quarter plays to push the lead to 13.
It was also apparent in the 30 combined tackles by linebackers Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo and safety Marcus Epps, and sacks from Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Tyree Wilson, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Adam Butler.
All of which made Sunday’s season finale — and how the Raiders digested it — decidedly different from others in the recent past.
“Just based off where this team is at right now, and the feeling of where we’re headed, it’s definitely a better feeling,” said wide receiver Davante Adams, who finished with five catches and a touchdown.
To a man, they credited Pierce for providing positive energy and creating a welcoming work environment that promoted teamwork without robbing players of their sense of self. It can be a fine line allowing for individualism in a collective endeavor, but Pierce threaded that needle perfectly.
“He allows us to be us. That’s special. You don’t get that at this level,” cornerback Jack Jones said. “Allows you to be yourself and play how you want to play and bring yourself to work every day. It makes you love your job.”
The brotherhood Pierce created crossed over both sides of the ball and touched every position group, clique and demographic.
“What AP did was able to bring everyone together and really build a trust between one another,” offensive tackle Kolton Miller said. “It didn’t matter who went down. We had playmakers, we were able to feed off one another.”
And the Raiders are in no mood to blow that up.
“I think being able to keep what we have now and build off it this next offseason will be huge,” Miller said.
By NFL rule, the Raiders must conduct an extensive coaching search that will satisfy the Rooney Rule guidelines. Owner Mark Davis has said he is open to letting that process guide him to an ultimate decision.
But players made it clear they want that process to lead Davis back to Pierce.
“I think what we’ve got to do is bring AP back,” Hobbs said. “Simple as that.”
Said Jones, smiling: “If AP don’t come back, we’re boycotting.”
Hobbs, whose locker is next to Jones, agreed.
“Like the 2012 NBA lockout,” he said.
They were only half kidding.
Their point was clear, though. They believe they are onto something under Pierce.
