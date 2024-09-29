Raiders turn to running game with stars sidelined, hold off Browns
Wide receivers Tre Tucker and DJ Turner scored rushing touchdowns, and the Raiders defeated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
The Raiders rushed for a season-high 152 yards, getting touchdown runs from wide receivers Tre Tucker and DJ Turner, and defeated the Cleveland Browns 20-16 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.
Playing without their two best players — Davante Adams (hamstring) and Maxx Crosby (ankle) — the Raiders rebounded from an ugly Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers to even their record at 2-2.
Trailing 20-16 late in the fourth quarter, the Browns drove to the Raiders’ 16-yard line, but Las Vegas stopped them on four plays.
Snowden icing it 🥶#CLEvsLV | 📺 @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/S0wru9N1Na
— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 29, 2024
Tucker scored the Raiders’ first touchdown on a 3-yard run with 9:55 left in the second quarter, cutting their deficit to 10-7.
Turner gave the Raiders a 20-10 lead on an 18-yard run with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
The Browns (1-3) cut their deficit to 20-16 when Rodney McLeod ran 25 yards for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Zamir White on the first play of the fourth quarter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.