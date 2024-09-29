103°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders turn to running game with stars sidelined, hold off Browns

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) gets into the end zone for a score over Cleveland Browns ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) gets into the end zone for a score over Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce greets defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and linebacker Luke ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce greets defensive tackle John Jenkins (95) and linebacker Luke Masterson (59) as they take the field before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass against the Cleveland Browns during th ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) eyes a long pass as Cleveland Browns defenders trail durin ...
Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) eyes a long pass as Cleveland Browns defenders trail during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks to break a tackle by Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks to break a tackle by Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19), wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (32) and wide receiver Ja ...
Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19), wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (32) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) warm up before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates a score over Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hi ...
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) celebrates a score over Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) attempts to stop a pass by Cleveland Browns quarterb ...
Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) attempts to stop a pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) to tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Raiders quarterback Gard ...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after sacking Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) as guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (74) and offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) look on during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders owner Mark Davis arrives before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant S ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis arrives before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a pass against the Cleveland Browns during t ...
Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks for a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders owner Mark Davis watches the Aces game from the bench during the warm ups of their NFL ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis watches the Aces game from the bench during the warm ups of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) and others say a quick prayer in the tunnel during the ...
Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) and others say a quick prayer in the tunnel during the warm ups of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders head coach watches as his team warms up before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns ...
Raiders head coach watches as his team warms up before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders players prepare to warm up before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant ...
Raiders players prepare to warm up before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) catches the ball as he warms up before an NFL game against ...
Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) catches the ball as he warms up before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with former quarterback Jim Plunkett during the warm ups of thei ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with former quarterback Jim Plunkett during the warm ups of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicked the ball before an NFL game against the Clevelan ...
Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicked the ball before an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A Raiders fan sits in the stands during the warm ups of their NFL game against the Cleveland Br ...
A Raiders fan sits in the stands during the warm ups of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the warm ups of the ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the warm ups of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) gets to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun W ...
Raiders defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera (99) gets to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) but the play was called back during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks to break a tackle by Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie ...
3 takeaways from Raiders’ win: Team gets creative to get past Browns
Raiders Pierce and Minshew speak on victory over Browns
Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) evades a tackle attempt by Carolina Panthers cornerbac ...
Raiders without 2 stars for Sunday’s game against Browns
Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and teammates run onto the field from the tunnel befor ...
How to watch the Raiders vs. Browns in NFL Week 4
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 29, 2024 - 4:16 pm
 

The Raiders rushed for a season-high 152 yards, getting touchdown runs from wide receivers Tre Tucker and DJ Turner, and defeated the Cleveland Browns 20-16 on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Playing without their two best players — Davante Adams (hamstring) and Maxx Crosby (ankle) — the Raiders rebounded from an ugly Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers to even their record at 2-2.

Trailing 20-16 late in the fourth quarter, the Browns drove to the Raiders’ 16-yard line, but Las Vegas stopped them on four plays.

Tucker scored the Raiders’ first touchdown on a 3-yard run with 9:55 left in the second quarter, cutting their deficit to 10-7.

Turner gave the Raiders a 20-10 lead on an 18-yard run with 5:30 left in the third quarter.

The Browns (1-3) cut their deficit to 20-16 when Rodney McLeod ran 25 yards for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Zamir White on the first play of the fourth quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

MOST READ: RAIDERS
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES