3 takeaways from Raiders’ win: Team gets creative to get past Browns

The Raiders finally got their running game going in a win over the Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, evening their record at 2-2.

How to watch the Raiders vs. Browns in NFL Week 4

Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (11) looks to break a tackle by Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman (33) during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Here are three takeaways from the Raiders’ 20-16 win over the Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

1. No stars, no problem

The Raiders were missing several key pieces Sunday, including injured stars Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby. They still found a way to win to even their record at 2-2.

The victory required a defensive stand in the final two minutes. Defensive end Charles Snowden tipped a pass on a second-and-16 from the Raiders’ 22-yard-line with 1:22 remaining. He sacked quarterback Deshaun Watson two plays later to close things out.

Cleveland (1-3) would have been in position to tie the game late with a short field goal had it not missed an extra point earlier in the fourth quarter.

The Raiders also benefited from a holding penalty drawn by defensive tackle Christian Wilkins with 10:28 remaining. The call negated an 82-yard touchdown pass from Watson to wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper was drafted fourth overall by the Raiders in 2015 and had 3,183 yards and 19 touchdowns his four years with the franchise.

2. On the run

The Raiders had by far their most productive performance on the ground.

They eclipsed their season high of 71 rushing yards by halftime. They totaled just 82 yards on the ground their previous two games against the Ravens and Panthers.

The Raiders’ 95 yards in the first half Sunday were spread among six players. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy got creative to get things going.

Running back Alexander Mattison had a 24-yard run up the middle for the Raiders’ longest rushing play of the season. Tight end Brock Bowers took an end around 12 yards. Wide receiver Tyreik McAllister took a pitch in the backfield for 10 yards. The Raiders even got a 3-yard rushing touchdown from wide receiver Tre Tucker on a reverse in the second quarter.

Running back Zamir White led the way with 11 carries for 47 yards in the first half. His longest run was a 17-yard gain when the Raiders were backed up near their goal line and trying to run the clock out before halftime. It was the kind of play the team hadn’t been able to generate the first three weeks. The Raiders’ opponent knew they wanted to run the ball, but Cleveland couldn’t stop them.

The team added another rushing touchdown in the third quarter when wide receiver DJ Turner scored from 18 yards.

The Raiders finished with 152 rushing yards, led by Mattison’s 60. White had 50 yards, but also committed a costly fumble in the fourth quarter that was returned for a touchdown.

3. Business decision

Coach Antonio Pierce called out some of his players for making “business decisions” late in last week’s loss to the Panthers and said the Raiders would respond with some of their own.

A review of the tape showed cornerback Jack Jones could have been one of the players Pierce was taking about. That observation seemed to be confirmed when Jones didn’t play in the first quarter Sunday.

The 26-year-old stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand and watched helplessly as the Browns scored points on each of their first two possessions. The defense looked much better after Jones returned. The Raiders shut out Cleveland in the second and third quarters.

Jones said last week he was prepared for whatever consequences were to come.

“(Pierce is) the coach, and I’m a player,” he said.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.