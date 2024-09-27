Graney: Here’s what Raiders should do to turn offense around

The Raiders have run for just 153 yards through three games. They can’t keep forcing the ground game if it isn’t going to lead to results.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce walks the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce is a bit concerned on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is swarmed on by Carolina Panthers players during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) makes an adjustment during the first half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The square peg defines running backs for the Raiders.

The round hole defines offensive linemen.

They’re not fitting. And it’s not working to force things, either.

You can’t win consistently in the NFL if you can’t run the ball. The Raiders right now can’t run from you to the kitchen table.

It’s a big reason for the 1-2 record they carry into Sunday’s game against the Browns at Allegiant Stadium. A big reason that over 12 quarters thus far this season, there has really been just one of solid offense.

And that came through the air in the fourth quarter at Baltimore.

Pass first

Luke Getsy is sure things are getting better. I suppose as the offensive coordinator, if he doesn’t believe, who will?

But — and this can be tricky given the inconsistent nature of quarterback Gardner Minshew — perhaps the Raiders should at least attempt to be a pass-first offense right now.

I know. Those are sacrilegious words around the likes of Getsy and coach Antonio Pierce. They want to establish the run like folks want a raise at work.

Coaches are stubborn this way, no matter what the numbers are. And they’re bad. Really bad.

The Raiders have 153 rushing yards through three games and are averaging 2.8 yards per carry. Both marks rank last in the NFL.

Starting running back Zamir White has 102 yards on 32 carries with zero touchdowns. His longest run has gone for 12 yards.

“We’ve got to continue to get better in the run game,” Getsy said. “We know that. These 2-, 3-yard runs, they need to turn into 7-, 8-yard runs. And we know that we’re capable of it. We know that it’s right there.”

It doesn’t look that way. It looks painful.

Minshew has hardly been the Raiders’ main problem. He’s completing 74 percent of his attempts and is averaging 249 passing yards per game. He ranks 12th in the NFL in yards per attempt, is 15th in success rate and is graded as the league’s 15th-best quarterback by the website Pro Football Focus.

Minshew, who has three touchdowns and three interceptions, has been more good than bad. Which means it can’t hurt to have him throw the ball more often on early downs instead of running the ball for a minimal gain.

The Raiders won’t say if their rushing issues have something to do with their scheme. Pierce said everything is to blame, from the plays to the players to the adjustments the team is or isn’t making.

Getsy, who hasn’t been the most imaginative play caller so far, says it’s about the Raiders’ collective effort.

“Every person has a part in the run game, including the quarterback,” Getsy said. “And when that clicks, it all feels and looks right. That’s what we’re all hunting.”

Yes. It starts up front. And those in charge of blocking for White and running back Alexander Mattison and others aren’t carrying their weight. And these are some large men we’re talking about.

The Raiders’ offensive line could have a different look this week with rookies Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze potentially getting significant playing time. Can youth produces better results?

Building things

“I think it’s about us getting better at things we need to improve on and tweaking other things,” Powers-Johnson said. “It’s a combination of both. Sometimes, you try and build a building and it falls down. You have to see what the structure is and what needs to be fixed.

“We’re not going to be perfect right away. There’s so much room for improvement. But now we have the opportunity to do so. We’re not going to stay the same. We’re out there to get better, to be a more cohesive line and offense.”

They’re forcing the run. It’s not working. Might be the scheme. Might be the players. Might be both.

Try passing first on early downs. Mix things up.

It can’t possibly be worse.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.