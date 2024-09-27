Raiders could turn to rookie linemen to get ground game rolling

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (70) and offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) join teammates in warmups during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson (58) and Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) block against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) and Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (7), respectively, during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders guard Jackson Powers-Johnson speaks to Raiders offensive tackle DJ Glaze (71) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Baltimore. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders, amid everything else they are dealing with, could start two rookie offensive linemen against the Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Second-round pick Jackson Powers-Johnson and third-round pick DJ Glaze are expected to play significant snaps at the very least. Glaze may need to step in for starting right tackle Thayer Munford, who missed his second straight practice Thursday due to knee and ankle injuries. Powers-Johnson could start over left guard Cody Whitehair or right guard Dylan Parham, or spell the pair at times off the bench.

Both rookies are facing a daunting challenge given Cleveland’s pass rush is led by defensive end Myles Garrett, the NFL’s reigning defensive player of the year.

Glaze has shown so far he isn’t fazed when his number gets called. He rose to the challenge in training camp when he had to replace an injured Munford the first day of pads. He stepped up again when Munford went down three snaps into the Raiders’ 36-22 loss to the Panthers on Sept. 22.

“You never know when you’re going to be called (on),” Glaze said. “You just know you have to be ready at all times.”

The Raiders (1-2) know they need to be better up front to avoid falling to 1-3 this week. That starts with their running game. The team is averaging 51 rushing yards per game and 2.8 yards per carry. Both figures rank last in the NFL.

Glaze and Powers-Johnson’s task is getting the ground game going.

“We just have to do what we’ve been trained to do,” Glaze said. “Run the right angles. Get off the ball. It all starts there. You get guys moving off the ball, you open up lanes. Work together and have good double teams. So, it’s nothing new that we have to do. We just have to make sure we hammer down on our technique that we’ve been taught since I got here.”

Tough matchup

Of course, getting movement up front is easier said than done. Especially against a formidable Browns defensive line.

“We’re excited for the challenge,” Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “I think this is going to be a really good benchmark for us going against a really good defense. And we’re excited for that opportunity.”

Glaze, 22, is at least accustomed to going toe-to-toe with one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. He’s been working against Maxx Crosby in practice consistently. That should have him plenty prepared to face Garrett, who had 14 sacks last season.

“I mean, (Garrett is) a great player,” Glaze said. “But I feel like, going against a guy like Maxx, he gets me ready for that. So I’m just going to stay true to my technique, stay true to what I’ve been taught. Of course, it’s going to be a challenge when you go up against a guy like that, but if you stay true to your training, you can go out there and give it your best and hopefully fall on the right side of that.”

Solid debut

Both Glaze and Powers-Johnson got considerable playing time against the Panthers.

Glaze replaced Munford in the first quarter. Powers-Johnson, who is expected to be the Raiders’ long-term starter at left guard, rotated at right guard with Parham.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce cautioned against reading too much into that right-guard rotation. Powers-Johnson, 21, is expected to settle in at left guard before long, perhaps as soon as Sunday.

Both he and Glaze have played well enough so far to offer the Raiders a glimmer of hope for the future.

“The composure of those two young guys is a testament to them and their preparation both before they got here and while they’ve been here,” Getsy said. “But I think the coolest part about them is their play style. I think when you see the way they’re finishing, the way that they’re running off the rock, like all that stuff is really cool to see. And we’re going to be able to lean on them more and more as the season goes on.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.