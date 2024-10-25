Raiders, Chiefs reunite with bad blood on both sides: ‘It lights a fire’

The Raiders and Chiefs each have plenty of motivation heading into Sunday’s rivalry game at Allegiant Stadium. That could lead to some fireworks.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) celebrates with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) fights off a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is stopped by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Raiders had every right to celebrate their 20-14 upset win over the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

They don’t owe anyone an apology for busting out cigars and playing loud music inside Arrowhead Stadium’s visiting locker room.

Not then. Not now.

Of course, the Chiefs had every right to react the way they did as well. Kansas City players and staffers rolled their eyes after taking a peek at the Raiders’ celebration. It was obvious they weren’t going to forget the scene any time soon.

That could mean a long afternoon for the Raiders when they meet the Chiefs again Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. It’s the first meeting between the two teams since that day, but Patrick Mahomes and his teammates have proven they have long memories.

In fact, that Raiders’ win became the catalyst for Kansas City’s late-season run that led to the team lifting another Lombardi Trophy at Allegiant Stadium in February.

“They came in and got after us. That’s their personality and so we didn’t handle that the right way,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “But I thought we learned from it and got better for it, which was the important thing after something like that.”

The Raiders and Kansas City have had numerous back-and-forths through the years as part of their longstanding AFC West rivalry.

Lately, it’s been rather one-sided. The Chiefs are 10-2 against the Raiders since Mahomes became their starting quarterback in 2018. They’re also 5-0 in Allegiant Stadium, a record that includes their 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers in Super Bowl 58.

The Raiders’ dance party in December sure seemed to provide the Chiefs plenty of motivation down the stretch and into the postseason. Kansas City hasn’t lost since.

“I don’t know if you would say (it) resonates with me,” Mahomes said. “I think just knowing that the competitive spirit that they have on that side is going to match the competitive spirit that we have. I think it’s going to be a fun football game that we’re going to get the best out of each and every player on that football field and like I said, the best team will win.”

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah gets why the Chiefs would draw motivation from that loss.

“Whatever helps you,” Abdullah said.

Long memories

The Raiders have their own reasons to get up for Sunday’s game, besides just their 2-5 record.

The Chiefs won a second straight Super Bowl in their building. Kansas City even used the Raiders’ practice facility leading up to the game and celebrated in the Allegiant Stadium home locker room after the win. The Chiefs then took over the Strip for a wild party that lasted until the wee hours of the morning.

No one has to remind the Raiders about what went down.

“It lights a fire,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah was just hoping to watch a fun football game when he tuned into the Super Bowl in February. It wasn’t until the Chiefs uncorked champagne bottles in the locker room he’s called home since 2022 that the shock set in.

“I was like, ‘What? Who let that happen?’” Abdullah said.

Motivation

The Raiders, of course, have themselves partially to blame for the Chiefs’ success.

They provided a huge wake-up call on Christmas Day. So much so that Reid texted Raiders coach Antonio Pierce to thank him for waking his team up from its late-season slumber.

So did Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and a couple of Chiefs players, Pierce said. From the Raiders’ locker room following the Super Bowl.

“That’s not what we wanted to do,” Pierce said. “We were worrying about winning the game just like we are this week.”

It’s not the only time in recent years the Raiders have given Kansas City some extra juice.

There was the infamous victory lap the team took around Arrowhead Stadium in its bus after beating the Chiefs in 2020. There was the meeting the Raiders had on the Kansas City logo before their 2021 matchup. The Chiefs noticed and proceeded to deliver a 48-9 beatdown. The Raiders were serenaded with a loud rendition of “The Wheels on the Bus” by Kansas City fans as they left the field.

Rookie safety Trey Taylor accidentally sparked the rivalry again in training camp when a fan tossed a Kermit the Frog puppet dressed as Mahomes onto the practice field. Taylor was signing autographs and interacting with fans at the time. He noticed the puppet on the ground, picked it up and put it on his hand, drawing laughs from the crowd.

A video of the interaction went viral. Which meant the Chiefs saw it.

Mahomes, whose voice has been compared to the popular Muppet character, did not seem to be amused.

“It will get handled when it gets handled,” Mahomes said.

Raiders turn?

The Raiders, for their part, are still smarting after seeing the Chiefs win a Super Bowl at their stadium.

Abdullah is imploring his teammates to find whatever edge they have to. The Raiders need to bring their best effort if they want to defeat the NFL’s lone remaining undefeated team.

“I’m asking everybody on this team to, whatever helps you get motivated, use it,” Abdullah said. “That ain’t for me. For me, I just want to beat them. It’s a team that raises the level of play of everyone, whenever you play them. So for me, that’s what I’m looking forward to. But hey, if you’re a teammate … and it pissed you off that they used our facility, good. Use it. Use it Sunday.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.