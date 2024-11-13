Raiders announce plans at quarterback for Dolphins game

The Raiders made major changes to their offensive coaching staff last week, but will stick with Gardner Minshew at quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media during a news conference at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to throw the ball during the second half of the NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Minshew, who has been benched three times this season, will be the starting quarterback when the Raiders play at the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The team will be playing its first game under new offensive coordinator Scott Turner. He replaces Luke Getsy, fired after a loss to the Bengals on Nov. 3.

Turner’s father, Norv, was hired as a senior assistant, and Joe Philbin replaced James Cregg as the offensive line coach. The Raiders also fired quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, who will be replaced by Scott Turner.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement about Minshew on Wednesday when he spoke to the media for the first time since the club returned from its Week 10 bye week.

“This week, I felt like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to move forward,” Pierce said. “And he has every opportunity to go out there and help us get to a win.”

Minshew began the season as the starter but was benched in favor of Aidan O’Connell after five games. Two weeks later, when O’Connell suffered a fractured right thumb against the Rams, Minshew replaced O’Connell. One week later, Minshew started against the Bengals but was replaced by Desmond Ridder.

Minshew has thrown for 1,501 yards, six touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

Up next

Who: Raiders at Dolphins

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Dolphins -7½; total 44½