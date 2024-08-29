Raiders’ franchise valuation continues to increase

The Raiders are worth $6.7 billion and ranked seventh among the 32 NFL teams, according to Forbes’ annual valuation list. The Dallas Cowboys again topped the list.

The Raiders are worth $6.7 billion, according to Forbes’ annual team valuation list.

That’s an increase of 8 percent over last year for the team. But the Raiders dropped a spot from last year to seventh on the list of 32 NFL teams.

The Dallas Cowboys again were first at $10.1 billion, the first NFL team ever to surpass the $10 billion mark.

The Los Angeles Rams were second at $7.6 billion, followed by the New England Patriots at $7.4 billion, the New York Giants at $7.3 billion and the New York Jets at $6.9 billion.

The Raiders’ former Bay Area neighbor, the San Francisco 49ers, were sixth at $6.8 billion.

Since 2015, the year before Las Vegas relocation talks began, the Raiders’ valuation has increased by $5.3 billion. They were ranked 31st that year at $1.4 billion.

For reference, the Detroit Lions are 31st this year with a team valuation of $4.15 billion.

Since 2020, the first year the Raiders began playing at Allegiant Stadium, their value has increased by $3.6 billion.

The Raiders’ valuation was broken down with almost $3.7 billion attributed to revenue sharing, $1.1 billion tied to being in Las Vegas and its metro size of 2.3 million, nearly $1.4 billion to Allegiant Stadium and $471 million to the team’s brand.

Forbes noted that the Raiders pulled in $779 million in revenue and had an operating income of $115 million. Player expenses were $314 million, including benefits and bonuses.

