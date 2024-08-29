91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Raiders News

Raiders’ franchise valuation continues to increase

Raiders fans cheer for the team during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 2 ...
Raiders fans cheer for the team during an open practice at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce addresses media
Las Vegas Aces owner Mark Davis, center left, sits next to NFL superstar Tom Brady during the f ...
Tom Brady faces TV restrictions if he buys piece of Raiders
Guests wait in line to place their bets at the Sports Book at Westgate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Se ...
Westgate SuperBook offers reduced juice during football season
Raiders name 14 players to practice squad, including rookie QB
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2024 - 9:44 am
 

The Raiders are worth $6.7 billion, according to Forbes’ annual team valuation list.

That’s an increase of 8 percent over last year for the team. But the Raiders dropped a spot from last year to seventh on the list of 32 NFL teams.

The Dallas Cowboys again were first at $10.1 billion, the first NFL team ever to surpass the $10 billion mark.

The Los Angeles Rams were second at $7.6 billion, followed by the New England Patriots at $7.4 billion, the New York Giants at $7.3 billion and the New York Jets at $6.9 billion.

The Raiders’ former Bay Area neighbor, the San Francisco 49ers, were sixth at $6.8 billion.

Since 2015, the year before Las Vegas relocation talks began, the Raiders’ valuation has increased by $5.3 billion. They were ranked 31st that year at $1.4 billion.

For reference, the Detroit Lions are 31st this year with a team valuation of $4.15 billion.

Since 2020, the first year the Raiders began playing at Allegiant Stadium, their value has increased by $3.6 billion.

The Raiders’ valuation was broken down with almost $3.7 billion attributed to revenue sharing, $1.1 billion tied to being in Las Vegas and its metro size of 2.3 million, nearly $1.4 billion to Allegiant Stadium and $471 million to the team’s brand.

Forbes noted that the Raiders pulled in $779 million in revenue and had an operating income of $115 million. Player expenses were $314 million, including benefits and bonuses.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.

Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST