Raiders make huge leap in franchise valuation rankings

The Raiders have come a long way from 2015, when they were 31st in the 32-team NFL in Forbes annual ranking of NFL team values.

Raiders fans celebrate after a late-game score against the New England Patriots during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The valuation of the Raiders continues to rise in Las Vegas, with the Silver and Black now worth $6.2 billion, making them the sixth-most valuable team in the NFL.

The team’s value increased 22 percent over last year, when they were ninth, jumping $1.1 billion since 2022, according to Forbes annual ranking of NFL team values.

Since relocation talk began, the Raiders value has steadily increased, going from $2.1 billion in 2019, to $3.1 billion in 2020 when the team began playing at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders’ current value has doubled since their Southern Nevada tenure began.

The Raiders generated $729 million in revenue, which is the second most in the league behind the Dallas Cowboys, who pulled in $1.1 billion last year.

With the massive surge in valuation it should be no surprise that the Raiders were No. 1 in the NFL in ticket revenue, with the team generating more than $90 million off home games last year.

Since fans began to be allowed in the stadium in the summer of 2021 following a COVID-induced fanless 2020, 1.1 million people have attended NFL games at Allegiant Stadium, according to Las Vegas Stadium Authority data.

Outside of their own games, the Raiders also pulled in $70 million off non-NFL events at Allegiant Stadium last year.

More than 1.7 million fans have attended concerts and other one-off sporting events at the stadium since 2021.

The Cowboys again topped Forbes’ list as the most valuable franchise in the NFL, with America’s Team worth $9 billion. They were followed by the New England Patriots ($7 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($6.9 billion), New York Giants ($6.8 billion) and the Chicago Bears ($6.3 billion).

The Tennessee Titans saw a 26 percent jump in their value, coming in at $4.4 billion, following the team securing $1.26 billion in public financing for the building of a $2.1 billion stadium in Nashville.

The average NFL team value sits at $5.1 billion, up 14 percent over last year, Forbes’ report noted.

The Raiders received $750 million from the state during a 2016 special session of the Legislature to go toward the building of the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium. That contribution is being repaid via a 0.88 percent room tax on hotel rooms in Clark County.

Between March 2017 when the tax was instituted and June 2023, the room tax has generated $285 million in revenue.

