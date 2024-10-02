87°F
Raiders News

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce speaks to media after WR’s trade request

Antonio Pierce speaks to the media
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers a question during a media interview before practice a ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce answers a question during a media interview before practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 2, 2024 - 10:14 am
 

The Raiders return to work on Wednesday in preparation for their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Before they take the field for practice, coach Antonio Pierce addressed the media.

Pierce was expected to address the ongoing saga involving star wide receiver Davante Adams, who has told the team he wants to be traded.

Thsi is a developing story. Check back for updates

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

