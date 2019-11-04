Raiders hold on to defeat Lions, 31-24

After going without a home game since Sept. 15, the Raiders had a welcome homecoming in defeating the Lions 31-24.

Oakland Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs for a touchdown past Detroit Lions defensive back Miles Killebrew during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass against Oakland Raiders' Daryl Worley (20) and Karl Joseph (42) during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as he is pressured by Detroit Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson during the first half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/John Hefti)

Quarterback Derek Carr connected with rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow with 2:04 left in the contest for a go-ahead touchdown on third-and-goal. While the Lions did have an opportunity to tie it up with fourth-and-goal at the Raiders’ 1-yard line with eight seconds left, safety Karl Joseph’s solid coverage in the back of the end zone forced an incompletion to effectively end the game.

Running back Josh Jacobs had over 100 yards rushing, passing famed Raiders running back Marcus Allen for most rushing yards by a rookie in franchise history in the process. And the Raiders took advantage of the Lions’ mistakes, scoring 14 points off takeaways.

The Raiders’ opening drive came after Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back J.D. McKissic fumbled a handoff — and took full advantage of it with an 11-play, 68-yard drive ending with a two-yard touchdown run by running back Josh Jacobs.

Then later in the first half, cornerback Gareon Conley made an impressive interception in the end zone to stop a Lions scoring threat. Starting with the ball at their own 20, the Raiders turned the takeaway into seven points with a Jacobs three-yard touchdown run.

Detroit tied the game at 17 in the third quarter, but a three-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Derek Carr to Foster Moreau gave the Raiders a 24-17 lead.

And while the Lions tied the game at 24 midway through the fourth quarter, Renfrow’s touchdown proved enough to put the game out of reach.

With the victory, the Raiders even their record at 4-4. They don’t have much time to rest, as the club will play the Chargers on Thursday Night Football in a few days.

