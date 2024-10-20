Raiders’ inactives against Rams include 2 key offensive starters
The Raiders will be without two starters on offense and a few key special teams players when they take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders will be without two key offensive starters against the Rams on Sunday.
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Right guard Dylan Parham will miss his first game with a foot injury.
The Raiders’ other inactives Sunday are rookie running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, defensive end Janarius Robinson and linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Kana’i Mauga.
Eichenberg had a quad injury and Mauga has a knee injury.
Running back Zamir White is active after missing two straight games with a groin injury.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.