Raiders’ inactives against Rams include 2 key offensive starters

Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) stretches before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers a ...
Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) stretches before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2024 - 11:39 am
 
Updated October 20, 2024 - 11:52 am

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders will be without two key offensive starters against the Rams on Sunday.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Right guard Dylan Parham will miss his first game with a foot injury.

The Raiders’ other inactives Sunday are rookie running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, defensive end Janarius Robinson and linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Kana’i Mauga.

Eichenberg had a quad injury and Mauga has a knee injury.

Running back Zamir White is active after missing two straight games with a groin injury.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

