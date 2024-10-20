Raiders’ inactives against Rams include 2 key offensive starters

The Raiders will be without two starters on offense and a few key special teams players when they take on the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

3 things to know about Raiders’ foe: Rams dangerous despite 1-4 record

How to watch Raiders vs. Rams in NFL Week 7

Raiders WRs ready to step up with Adams gone: ‘We’ll be all right’

Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) stretches before an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Raiders will be without two key offensive starters against the Rams on Sunday.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury. Right guard Dylan Parham will miss his first game with a foot injury.

The Raiders’ other inactives Sunday are rookie running back Dylan Laube, cornerback Sam Webb, defensive end Janarius Robinson and linebackers Tommy Eichenberg and Kana’i Mauga.

Eichenberg had a quad injury and Mauga has a knee injury.

Running back Zamir White is active after missing two straight games with a groin injury.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.