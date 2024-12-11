Aidan O’Connell to practice, but status for ‘MNF’ uncertain

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce said quarterback Aidan O’Connell will practice Wednesday despite being carted off the field in Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce after an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is taken off the field after an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Coach Antonio Pierce spoke to the media before the Raiders took the field for practice Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell will participate in practice Wednesday, but coach Antonio Pierce did not commit to whether he would start when the team plays the Falcons on “Monday Night Football” at Allegiant Stadium.

“We’ll see how the week goes,” Pierce said when asked if O’Connell would be ready to play.

O’Connell was carted off the field Sunday in Tampa, but is believed to have avoided a serious knee injury. He has a bone bruise, according to the team.

“Aidan walked into the building (this morning),” Pierce said. “He’s in the weight room and training room, and he’ll be at the walk-through.”

Desmond Ridder, a Falcons third-round draft pick in 2022, would be in line to start against his former team if O’Connell isn’t available.

The Raiders signed quarterback Carter Bradley from the practice squad to the active roster Monday.

“Just dealing with the injuries and everything, we might as well have three quarterbacks up the way the season has been going,” Pierce said. “He’s done a really good job giving us a look on the (scout) team, being competitive and getting after us. I think as the season has gone on, it’s practice, but you’ve seen improvement. The moxie has grown, and he’s kind of got out of his shell. I think it’s a great opportunity. You never know what’s going to happen in a game, and he has to be ready to play. It’s been that kind of season for us.”

This is a developing story. Ch eck back for updates.

