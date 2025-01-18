Raiders lose defensive assistant to USC

A Raiders defensive assistant coach for the past three seasons is leaving to take an assistant position at USC alongside coach Lincoln Riley.

Raiders senior defensive assistant Rob Ryan on the sideline with safety Trey Taylor (37) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders assistant coach Rob Ryan is leaving to become the assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach at USC.

The 62-year-old Ryan has been a coach for 34 years, including 24 in the NFL. He has been a defensive assistant with the Raiders since 2022. USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn worked alongside Ryan during coaching stints with the Bills and Ravens.

Ryan last coached at the college level in 1999 when he was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State.

“Rob Ryan is one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in NFL history,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said in a release. “With over two decades of NFL experience, he will immediately bolster our staff as we continue our climb here at USC. He has coached some of the NFL’s top players, including numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro selections. We’re thrilled to welcome Coach Ryan and his family to our program.”

