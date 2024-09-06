Raiders mailbag: What position group remains a concern?

Fans submitted questions about the Raiders’ run defense, quarterback Gardner Minshew’s leash and so much more before the team’s season opener Sunday.

3 things to know about Raiders’ first foe: New coach gives Bolts jolt

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) catches a pass as they face the Dallas Cowboys for their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) breaks up a pass to Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (1) during the first half of their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) pressures wide receiver DJ Turner (19) while he carries the ball during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) pumps up the crowd during an NFL football practice at Allegiant Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders are back.

They kick off their 2024 season Sunday against the Chargers, and fans have tons of questions about what to expect this campaign.

Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

Matt Berger (@matt_berger): What position group are you the most concerned about going into Week 1?

Vincent Bonsignore: The cornerback room still feels a little thin.

The Raiders did add veteran Darnay Holmes on Aug. 28 to give them depth behind starters Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones and Jakorian Bennett. But the only other corner on the roster is rookie fourth-round pick Decamerion Richardson. The team has high hopes for Richardson, but it doesn’t want to rely on him too soon.

John Richardson (@JohnIsaac55): The Raiders have a lot of defensive players going into the last year of their deals, with no extensions in sight. Is this the last ride for this version of the defense?

Bonsignore: The Raiders’ pending free agents on defense include defensive end Malcolm Koonce, linebackers Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane and safeties Tre’von Moehrig and Marcus Epps.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the team is talking to a few of them quietly behind the scenes to work out a deal. But at least some of that quintet won’t be returning in 2025. The NFL’s salary cap prevents teams from keeping everyone.

RaiderCam (@RaiderCam81): Is there cause for concern with the run defense or can we chalk it up to preseason? This is my main concern heading into the year, even above the quarterback.

Bonsignore: The Raiders’ issues when it came to defending the run in the preseason seemed to be more about individual mistakes rather than the team’s defensive scheme or talent level.

It’s too early to be worried about it, but the group will be tested its first two games.

The Raiders’ first two opponents — the Chargers and the Ravens — plan to hang their hats on punishing ground games this season. That means the team will have to get its run fits locked in by Sunday. Otherwise, the Raiders will get off to a slow start.

Ronny Basher (@wayaras): How long or short of a leash is Gardner Minshew playing with?

Bonsignore: The Raiders didn’t name Minshew their starting quarterback Aug. 18 just to pull the plug on him if they lose Sunday. They plan to give him a chance to show what he can do.

The earliest it feels like the team could look to make a quarterback change is after Week 4. The Raiders may turn back to Aidan O’Connell if their games against the Chargers, Ravens, Panthers and Browns don’t go as planned.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.