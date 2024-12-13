Raiders mailbag: Who could team turn to if Pierce gets fired?

Raiders fans had several questions about the team’s future in this week’s mailbag, including who the team could hire if it makes a coaching change.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in the second half during an NFL football game against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Nissan Stadium, in Nashville, Tenn. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Raiders return home this week to play the Falcons on “Monday Night Football.”

They have four games left to snap their long losing streak and at least build some momentum they can carry into the offseason. There are also jobs on the line for the Raiders on the field and on the sidelines. How they finish could determine several people’s fate, including that of coach Antonio Pierce.

Fans have several questions about what changes could happen once the season is over. Here is a sampling of what arrived in this week’s mailbag:

AZ_Raider75 (@AZRaider75): If Antonio Pierce is fired, what are the realistic potential coaching hires besides Mike Vrabel? Ben Johnson is not coming to the Raiders.

Vincent Bonsignore: Vrabel would be a person of interest if the team moves on from Pierce.

The former Titans coach has a proven track record and is close with Tom Brady, his former Patriots teammate that’s now part of the Raiders’ ownership group. Brady is expected to play a large role in the club’s football operations moving forward. His presence means it’s short-sighted to eliminate anyone from consideration.

Johnson, the Lions’ offensive coordinator, is a possibility. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is another potential candidate to keep an eye on.

letter (@ledtear): What are your current odds that Pierce will be back next year?

Bonsignore: It feels like a coin flip, so 50 percent.

Alanin Vegas (@alaninvegas): What does Sincere McCormick’s potential success mean for Alexander Mattison and Zamir White going into next season? And could McCormick earn himself a job next year?

Bonsignore: Mattison is on a one-year contract, so his status is uncertain. White is under contract through the 2025 season. McCormick has certainly earned himself an opportunity to compete for a significant role next year at running back.

Terrence (@_terrence_R8er): Assuming Tom Telesco is back next year, do you expect him to swing big in free agency, considering we have more money this year than we did last year, for example?

Bonsignore: Telesco, the Raiders’ general manager, showed he’s willing to spend big if the right player comes along when he signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in March.

The Raiders, as of now, are projected to have $111 million in cap space next year, the second-most in the NFL. They have plenty of flexibility to make things happen. That could mean adding more players through free agency as well as signing some of their own pending free agents.

Go Raiders (@GoRaiders19): Do you feel Deion Sanders is a real possibility next year as the head coach of the Raiders?

Bonsignore: No.

Rob Hawkins (@Rob_Hawkins24): Is Aidan O’Connell going to be able to start (on) Monday Night Football?

Bonsignore: The Raiders certainly hope so. Pierce made it clear Friday that if O’Connell is healthy enough to play, he will get the call. But he didn’t practice Thursday or Friday due to his knee injury, so it remains unclear if he’ll be ready.

