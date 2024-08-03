Raiders mailbag: Will team trade for a quarterback?

Raiders fans have questions about the quarterback position, the offensive line and pending free agents in this week’s mailbag.

New NFL rule could cost Raiders kicker a job. And he’s OK with that.

Rookie running back carving out role for himself in Raiders camp

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15), quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. (13), quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) and quarterback Carter Bradley (14) take turns passing during the third day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Seven practices into training camp and the picture is getting clearer on the 2024 Raiders.

And fans want some answers in this week’s mailbag.

Ty Detloff (@TyDetloff): Is there any chance the Raiders trade for a quarterback? It just seems like the defense is championship level, but the quarterback play is holding the offense back.

Vincent Bonsignore: Probably slim to none at this point. First off, who is realistically available in a trade that represents a clear upgrade? What would it cost to get him? How much could you realistically expect from him this late in the process?

A lot is being made of the quarterback situation. Has it been great? No. But that’s a far cry from it being bad. The Raiders believe they will get a suitable level of play from either Gardner Minshew or Aidan O’Connell, one that gives them a chance to be competitive. Realistically, they are looking for two more wins this season compared with the eight they won in 2023, which puts them in playoff contention.

Can O’Connell or Minshew or a combination of both provide that?

The Raiders believe it’s possible.

VMaharaj (@VMHrJ3): I’m hearing DJ Glaze did not look bad. Are he and Thayer Munford going to battle it out at right tackle or is Munford the man?

Bonsignore: Munford is expected to be the starter. But Glaze is clearly showing he has a chance to be a viable reserve piece this season and a starting candidate in the future.

Shawn Johnson (@Godfather_JS): Who will start at quarterback when the Raiders open the preseason against the Vikings on Aug. 10?

Bonsignore: Based on what coach Antonio Pierce has said about O’Connell deserving the chance to take the first snap in training camp, one would assume that would extend to the first snap of the first preseason game.

Travis Smith (@SupaSwagDad): Given the injuries, how do you see the starting offensive line looking for the season opener?

Bonsignore: The Raiders expect left tackle Kolton Miller and left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson back well before the season opener, so the starting unit will be in place Sept. 8 against the Chargers.

In the meantime, some valuable depth is being cultivated with Andrus Peat, who is getting the starting reps at left tackle, and Cody Whitehair, who is playing left guard. Glaze has been impressive at both tackle spots.

When the Raiders are healthy, their offensive line has a chance to be one of their deepest in years.

Robinson Lancea (@robinsonlancea): Any chance the Raiders extend some of their upcoming free agents before the season starts?

Bonsignore: Definitely a chance before the start of the regular season. A case can be made for Nate Hobbs, Tre’von Moehrig, Robert Spillane, Marcus Epps, Malcolm Koonce and Divine Deablo getting new deals at some point.

RT3 (@rickyrich14): Has Jakorian Bennett been the clear favorite running with the first team at cornerback?

Bonsignore: Yes.

Trig Smith (@Trev_orDie24): Is Gardner Minshew pulling away in the quarterback race?

Bonsignore: If he is, it’s by the slightest of margins.

Frank Saunders (@Frank_Saunders3): How does rookie tight end Brock Bowers look?

Bonsignore: Like a big-time matchup problem.

Alan in Vegas (@alaninvegas): Does Anthony Brown have a legitimate opportunity to make the roster based on what you’ve seen?

Bonsignore: If the Raiders keep three quarterbacks, yes.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.