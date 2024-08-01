Raiders rookies already making presence felt at training camp

Several Raiders rookies, most notably tight end Brock Bowers and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, are making an early impact at training camp.

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Raiders tight end Michael Mayer crossed wide open through a vacant area in the zone pass defense at one point during Wednesday’s practice.

As pitch and catches go, this was as easy as it gets.

But as Mayer prepared to make the catch off what appeared to be a perfectly lofted throw, rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg leaped and batted the ball away for an incompletion with his long, outstretched right arm.

Eichenberg, like a handful of other players from general manager Tom Telesco’s first Raiders draft class, has been making his mark throughout training camp. His pass breakup, which stymied what would have been a big gain, was the latest in a growing list of plays being made by rookies.

Among the others from the 2024 draft class creating a buzz are first-round tight end Brock Bowers, third-round offensive tackle DJ Glaze, sixth-round running back Dylan Laube and fourth-round cornerback Decamerion Richardson.

Each has shown an above average feel for his position, attention to detail and an aptitude to take what is taught in the classroom and apply it to the field.

“Anytime you got young guys who don’t need to be coached to do that, I think you’ve got a good team,” running back Ameer Abdullah said. “You’re setting yourself up.”

Times are changing

It wasn’t long ago that massive holes in the roster meant force-feeding younger players into roles they were not ready to assume. Aside from exceptional cases — Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs come to mind — when rookies were on the field, it was more out of necessity than merit.

But because of much better drafting since the 2021 second round, the Raiders don’t need to immediately insert members of this year’s class into important roles.

Bowers, the 13th overall pick in April, projects as a featured component of the offense. Second-round offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson is expected to start at left guard when he returns from the physically unable to perform list.

Beyond those two, though, the Raiders can bring the rest of their rookie class along at a moderate pace — with an eye on development and special teams — and let them earn their playing time.

Some of them are already making a strong case to get on the field.

Laube, a college star at New Hampshire, has been impressive as a runner and pass catcher and is getting situational reps with the first team. He might already be penciled in as a featured part of the third-down offense.

“He’s off to a great start,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “The game comes natural to him.”

The bulk of Glaze’s and Eichenberg’s playing time probably will be dictated by the health of players ahead of them on the depth chart. But they are showing they belong in the NFL.

That was the case Tuesday when Glaze filled in for injured starting right tackle Thayer Munford and held his own against Crosby and the rest of the defensive line.

Some within the organization were holding their breath when Glaze was forced into duty, not knowing how he would fare. But his performance eased their fears.

“He really comes off the ball,” Abdullah said. “That’s something we emphasize on offense.”

Eichenberg is slotted behind starters Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo and key reserve Luke Masterson. More plays like the one he made against Mayer could lead to playing time, perhaps as a situational reserve.

Similarly, a stacked depth chart could mean more of a development season for Richardson. But he has created a buzz with his speed, toughness and awareness. His ability to digest information from veterans Nate Hobbs, Jack Jones and Brandon Facyson hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“He’s quiet, doesn’t say anything. But if you watch every rep, he’s right behind Jack or Facyson, or whoever it is,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “And he’s just taking a lot of mental reps. And then when he goes in, he’s not making those mistakes.”

Special teams will be key

The state of the roster means most of the playing time for the rookies will be on special teams. Richardson, Eichenberg and Laube are favorites among the special teams staff, and seventh-round safety Trey Taylor and cornerback MJ Devonshire also have a shot at earning roster spots based on their special teams play.

The class has embraced that part of the game.

“I think that’s maturity. I think that whoever helped them before they got here and told them what this league is about has done a great job,” special teams coach Tom McMahon said. “They have a really good understanding of what it’s all about when you’re not ‘the one’ at your position, then you got to contribute (in other areas).”

