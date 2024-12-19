Raiders’ OC addresses North Carolina rumors: ‘Nobody has talked to me’

Raiders offensive coordinator Scott Turner says he is trying to help the team stop its losing streak, not join Bill Belichick’s staff at North Carolina.

Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner addresses the media during a news conference on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said his focus remains on the Raiders despite reports he plans to join Bill Belichick’s staff at North Carolina.

“Nobody has talked to me other than the people who saw it on TV,” Turner said when asked if there was any substance to the rumor. “I’m focused on the Raiders. I owe it to these players to get them ready to play and present themselves as best they possibly can.”

Turner, a former UNLV quarterback and the son of longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, took over as the Raiders interim offensive coordinator Nov. 5. The team was 2-7 and scoring 18.7 points per game under Scott Turner’s predecessor Luke Getsy. The Raiders are 0-5 and scoring 15.4 points per game since the switch.

“These guys are busting their butts every week,” Turner said. “I think you guys see that. We haven’t been able to get it done, but my focus is 100 percent here. I just want to go win and have these guys have that feeling, because they deserve it with how hard they work.”

Belichick was named North Carolina’s coach Dec. 11. NFL Network reported Sunday that Turner had emerged as the leading candidate to be the Tarheels’ next offensive coordinator.

