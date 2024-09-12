Raiders’ passing game must open up vs. Ravens: ‘Guys got to make plays’

The Raiders didn’t attempt many passes downfield in their season-opening loss to the Chargers. That needs to change Sunday against the Ravens.

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) tosses a pass during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15), quarterback Carter Bradley (14) and quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) look to a coach during practice at the Intermountain Health Performance Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) tosses a pass as they warm up to face the Los Angeles Chargers before the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (97) pursues Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) for a sack during the second half of an NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) yells a call against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass as Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) and others pursue during the second half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Davante Adams: 'They're one of the best defenses in the league'

The Raiders had a lot go wrong in their season-opening loss to the Chargers on Sept. 8. But a lack of a aggression in the passing game did not help.

Quarterback Gardner Minshew, in his first game as the Raiders starter, completed 25 of his 33 passes for 257 yards. His 7.8 yards per attempt ranked 11th in the NFL, though he rarely challenged his opponent down the field.

Minshew’s second-longest completion — a 31-yard touchdown to running back Alexander Mattison — was thrown behind the line of scrimmage.

The Raiders’ lack of a vertical passing game was disappointing given their array of weapons like wide receivers Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker. And it kept the team from moving the ball since the running game had just 71 rushing yards on 22 carries.

“Always looking for ways to give our guys a chance down there,” Minshew said. “Because we have guys that can go make plays.”

Getting things turned around isn’t all on the quarterback.

Minshew needs time in the pocket to let the Raiders’ routes develop. That means his offensive line must play much better than it did against the Chargers.

“We got to get our whole o-line going, right?” coach Antonio Pierce said. “The juice and the flow starts with those big boys. And I always say when those guys are ripping and rolling and coming off the rock and finishing down the field, we’re a good football team. And that obviously will open up our passing game, our play action, our keepers, our boots, everything else for that nature.”

Collective effort

Minshew still needs to show he’s willing to throw down the field if he does get time. He was hesitant to do so against the Chargers, but that can’t remain the case Sunday against the Ravens.

“That changes week-to-week. You kind of get a bead on the defense you’re playing and how they’re calling,” Minshew said. “And so much (of) that stuff is just timing of the call, and we didn’t have the down-the-field shots becoming open like we wanted.”

No one wants things to open up more than Adams. But he also understands the fine line between being aggressive and being prudent.

“I mean, it’s not always as easy as it looks,” Adams said. “Sometimes you catch them in the right coverage, sometimes you don’t.”

That said, Adams has always stressed that he’s an option in the passing game even when he’s being double teamed.

“Sometimes, it’s just guys got to make plays regardless of coverage,” Adams said. “You can’t really make excuses. You got to get it done.”

One way or another, the Raiders need to challenge the Ravens downfield Sunday if they want to pull off the upset. Even if it means taking chances.

They can’t roll out the same rudderless attack they did against the Chargers.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

Up next

Who: Raiders at Ravens

When: 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

TV: CBS

Radio: KRLV-AM (920), KOMP-FM (92.3)

Line: Ravens -8½; total 41½