Raiders players speak to media after practice
Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell and Malcolm Koonce were among the players expected to address the media.
The Raiders were back at work on Tuesday in week three of their organized team activity practices.
Players addressed the media after this morning’s session. QBs Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew and DE Malcolm Koonce were expected to speak.
Ahead of their mid-morning practice, a slew of assistant coaches addressed the media.
Among them were run game coordinator/linebackers coach Mike Caldwell, cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr. and safeties coach Gerald Alexander.
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.