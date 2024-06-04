97°F
Raiders players speak to media after practice

Raiders players address media after Tuesday practice
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches his players stretch during team's practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
3 things to watch as Raiders enter final phase of OTAs
Want to see your team face the Raiders in LV? This airline has a deal for you
Raiders’ sage mentor huge help to coaches: ‘I’m here to support them’
4 observations from Raiders’ 2nd week of OTAs
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2024 - 8:17 am
 
Updated June 4, 2024 - 12:09 pm

The Raiders were back at work on Tuesday in week three of their organized team activity practices.

Players addressed the media after this morning’s session. QBs Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew and DE Malcolm Koonce were expected to speak.

Ahead of their mid-morning practice, a slew of assistant coaches addressed the media.

Among them were run game coordinator/linebackers coach Mike Caldwell, cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr. and safeties coach Gerald Alexander.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

