Raiders’ QB options in 2024 draft: Is Pac-12 product fallback option?

The Review-Journal’s weeklong series on the Raiders’ quarterback options in the 2024 NFL draft concludes with a look at an Oregon alum.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix warms up before a position drill at the school's NFL Pro Day, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) tosses a pass during warm ups before the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game against the Washington Huskies at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks for the end zone just short of a touchdown run against the Washington Huskies during the first half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) spits on the bench against the Washington Huskies during the second half of their Pac-12 Football Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws against Liberty during the first half on the NCAA Fiesta Bowl college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill)

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Eugene, Ore. Oregon won 31-7. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen)

The tricky part about evaluating Bo Nix is reconciling the two different players he was in college.

There was the Auburn Nix and then there was the one fans watched at Oregon the past two years. What scouts are trying to determine is why the most recent version of Nix was so much more successful.

Did he develop into a more efficient player with the Ducks? Or was he the beneficiary of a quarterback-friendly system and a better supporting cast?

The answer is likely somewhere in the middle. But evaluators must determine which version of Nix is going to show up at the next level.

Teams will covet his athleticism, accuracy and ball security. But there are questions about how effective he can be in an NFL offense that won’t have many similarities to the one he ran at Oregon.

Here’s a closer look at the final quarterback in the Review-Journal’s weeklong series examining the top prospects the Raiders are studying:

Bo Nix

2023 stats

Played 14 games and completed 77.4 percent of his passes for 4,508 yards while throwing 45 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Strengths

Nix, listed at 6-foot-2, 214 pounds, is a well-built quarterback.

He also showed great improvement in college. The 24-year-old struggled with accuracy his first three collegiate seasons at Auburn, but he was much sharper throughout his tenure with the Ducks.

Nix brings plenty of experience to the position. He started 61 games in college and has been through plenty of ups and downs. His ability to learn from his mistakes and grow into a much better player is something NFL teams will view as a positive.

Nix’s athleticism shows up when he plays as well. He can scramble out of trouble and throw on the move. There are offensive packages teams can design for him as a runner.

Another thing teams will like is Nix’s ability to protect the football. He never threw more than seven interceptions during his five seasons in college.

Weaknesses

Oregon’s offense asked Nix to get rid of the ball fast.

That led to him looking uncomfortable when making reads beyond his first target. He always appeared to be rushed rather than calm in those situations.

Nix can also sometimes rely too heavily on his arm. His accuracy wanes when his footwork and fundamentals aren’t precise.

There are questions about whether Nix can consistently drive the ball downfield as well. He doesn’t have a cannon for an arm.

Why he fits the Raiders

New offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is bringing a system to Las Vegas that should fit an accurate passer who can get rid of the ball quickly like Nix.

The Raiders could benefit from having a quarterback with a point-guard mentality given all the weapons they have. Nix’s athleticism would also bring a new dimension to the offense.

Why he doesn’t fit

Coach Antonio Pierce wants the Raiders to be a physical, run-based offense that takes downfield shots off play-action fakes. Nix could be successful in that kind of system, but other quarterbacks in this draft class may be a better fit.

What they’re saying

“He shows touch to layer the ball over linebackers and under safeties. He is accurate on designed rollouts. He does need to improve habits under duress, though. … He’s an urgent athlete and is effective as a runner, especially on zone reads. His coaches rave about his leadership and toughness. Overall, Nix’s combination of competitiveness, intelligence and experience reminds me of Jalen Hurts coming out of college.”– Daniel Jeremiah, NFL media draft analyst

