Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs

Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters has struggled since joining the Raiders in training camp and was benched Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) blows past Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) and linebacker Robert Spillane (41) as he heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Marcus Peters (24) watches the action from the sidelines as the clock runs out during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders released veteran cornerback Marcus Peters on Monday.

Peters was benched Sunday against the Chiefs after struggling in pass coverage and as a tackler. Both have been persistent issues throughout the season.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who had a spirited sideline conversation with Peters shortly after the benching, said after the game that benching the veteran cornerback was a “coach’s decision.”

Peters, 30, is a two-time first-team All-Pro and has made three Pro Bowls.

The Oakland native signed with the Raiders, his childhood team, in July on a one-year, $3 million deal.

Staff writer Adam Hill contributed to this story.

