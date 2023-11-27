Raiders release veteran cornerback after benching against Chiefs
Veteran cornerback Marcus Peters has struggled since joining the Raiders in training camp and was benched Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Raiders released veteran cornerback Marcus Peters on Monday.
Peters was benched Sunday against the Chiefs after struggling in pass coverage and as a tackler. Both have been persistent issues throughout the season.
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, who had a spirited sideline conversation with Peters shortly after the benching, said after the game that benching the veteran cornerback was a “coach’s decision.”
Peters, 30, is a two-time first-team All-Pro and has made three Pro Bowls.
The Oakland native signed with the Raiders, his childhood team, in July on a one-year, $3 million deal.
