Raiders report card: ‘C’ is for offense’s conservative game plan

How the Raiders performed in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) scores on a touchdown reception against Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Raiders Interim Coach Antonio Pierce argues with officials about a call during the second half of an NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) tries to take down Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) during the first half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chips won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Richie James (17) is taken down by Raiders defense during the second half of an NFL football game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (4) leaves the field after being sacked during the second half of an NFL football game against Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. Chiefs won 31-17.(Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

How the Raiders performed in a 31-17 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium:

Offense: C-

For conservative — at least after the Raiders took a 14-0 lead. There’s something about this team when it gets a lead and the handcuffs come out for rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell. He completed 23 of 33 for 248 yards and a touchdown for a passer rating of 101.6. Josh Jacobs — 20 carries for 110 yards — finally broke a big run with a 63-yard scoring scamper on the team’s third drive. Davante Adams had five catches for 73 yards but no receptions in the second half. Jakobi Meyers led the receivers with six catches for 79 yards and a score. But mustering just three points after those two early touchdowns tells you all you need to know about how the Raiders then attacked the Chiefs.

Defense: C

The Raiders were playing with star defensive end Maxx Crosby (knee, illness) not close to 100 percent. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes (27 of 34 for 298 yards and two TDs) chewed up the Raiders from the second quarter on. The Raiders saw wideout Rashee Rice (eight catches for 107 yards and one TD) shine, and tight end Travis Kelce (six receptions for 91 yards) have yet another productive day against them. Crosby had the team’s only sack despite being limited. Robert Spillane led the Raiders in tackles with 11, and cornerback Nate Hobbs added eight.

Special teams: D

You can’t miss a 30-yard field goal when up 7-0, but that’s what Daniel Carlson did. It also wasn’t the best outing for punter AJ Cole, who averaged 39 yards on three attempts, including shanking one, but did drop one inside the 10-yard line.

Coaching: C-

The game management on the team’s second drive — challenging a spot he never should have and choosing to kick a short field goal (which was missed) on fourth-and-1 when his offensive line was controlling the line of scrimmage — wasn’t the best of looks for interim coach Antonio Pierce. His offensive staff again failed to continue pushing the ball down the field on a consistent basis after a impressive start. The Raiders did play a clean game, having no accepted penalties.

Ed Graney, a Sigma Delta Chi Award winner for sports column writing, can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 7 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on X.