Raiders report card: Offense fails to keep pace in loss

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) rushes for yardage as Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) and cornerback Jack Jones (18) after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Sincere McCormick (28) rushes for yardage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

How the Raiders performed in a 28-13 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida:

Offense: C-

The Raiders finished with just 286 yards of total offense, converted only 13 first downs, turned the ball over twice and were 4 of 12 on third downs. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was 11 of 19 for 104 yards with one interception and one lost fumble before he left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury. The Raiders were 1 of 4 in the red zone. Two bright spots were running back Sincere McCormick, who had 78 yards on 15 carries, and tight end Michael Mayer, who had a team-high 68 yards on seven catches.

Defense: B-

The defense looked dominant at times and kept the game within range for the offense. But they started slowly, giving up two first-quarter touchdowns, and finished poorly, surrendering 14 points in the fourth quarter. Safety Tre’von Moehrig finished with a team-high eight tackles, cornerback Darnay Holmes had seven tackles and a sack, and end K’Lavon Chaisson and cornerback Jack Jones each had an interception.

Special teams: B

The special teams had a solid day, with Daniel Carlson connecting on both field-goal attempts and Ameer Abdullah returning two kicks for 59 yards and two punts for 30 yards. AJ Cole averaged 44.3 yards on four punts. He was averaging 52.4 entering the game.

Coaching: C

Coach Antonio Pierce did not have his team ready to play to start the game. The Raiders looked sluggish on both sides of the ball, leading to the Buccaneers scoring two first-quarter touchdowns and a 14-0 lead. But he kept his team engaged, which allowed the Raiders to rally within range of an upset at 14-10 in the fourth quarter. Ultimately, the turnovers and third-down and red-zone issues cost them. And that is about preparation.

