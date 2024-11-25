Raiders report card: Special teams only bright spot in loss

How the Raiders performed in a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, a defeat that dropped them to 2-9 this season.

Raiders quarterback Desmond Ridder (10) gets off pass with pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman (92) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets rid of the ball on a scramble as Denver Broncos defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (97) takes out his feet during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) cuts off Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) causing him to leave the pocket and run during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (8) runs with the football during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) attempts to punch the football out of Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin’s (38) grasp during the first half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce looks to a replay screen after the team was penalized during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Offense: C

Things were average at best, mostly before quarterback Gardner Minshew was lost for the season with a broken left collarbone late in the game. He completed 25 of 42 passes for 230 yards with a touchdown and interception before going down. Problem: Among Minshew, backup Desmond Ridder (5 of 10 for 64 yards) and even punter AJ Cole (1 of 1), the Raiders threw 53 passes. That’s way too many for most teams, but it again brings into focus a team that has no rushing game. The Raiders ran for 69 yards on 16 carries. They played without their top two backs in Alexander Mattison and Zamir White. They were 4 of 14 on third downs. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had a fine afternoon with 10 receptions on 15 targets for 121 yards.

Defense: C

Not much different from the offense. With injuries prominent across the defense, the Raiders had a difficult time finding much consistency against the Broncos and rookie quarterback Bo Nix (25 of 42 for 273 yards and two touchdowns). Denver was 6 of 15 on third downs. The Raiders limited Denver to 63 yards rushing, but Nix made them pay often with timely throws. Maxx Crosby had three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit for the Raiders. Decamerion Richardson led the team in tackles with eight.

Special teams: A+

On a day in which special teams coordinator Tom McMahon missed the game with a medical issue, the Raiders had their best game of the season. Daniel Carlson made field goals of 34, 34, 53 and 22 yards. Cole averaged 47.5 yards on four punts, with two downed inside the 10-yard line. He also completed a 34-yard pass on a fake punt that led to a Carlson field goal. Rookie Dylan Laube had a 59-yard kick return in his first action since Oct. 13.

Coaching: D

The loss was the Raiders’ seventh straight, and this one was reminiscent of the first six. Can’t run. A key turnover. Can’t get the needed stops. Can’t finish drives with touchdowns. A broken record. But the Raiders competed with the Broncos and even outplayed Denver in the first half.

