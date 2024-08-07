Raiders report: Defensive star shines again at training camp

The Raiders cornerback has had a tremendous camp, including two interceptions Tuesday, and appears to be on the verge of a star-making season.

Raiders draw up winning formula in camp, but can they execute it?

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) on the field during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) reacts after a flag thrown on the field was a penalty against the Denver Broncos during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) dances on the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) listens to a question during a media interview on the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) answers a question during a media interview on the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders cornerback Jack Jones (18) laughs at a question during a media interview on the second day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Thursday, July 25, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COSTA MESA, Calif. — It may be tough convincing Jack Jones to leave Southern California when the Raiders pack up their gear and complete training camp back home.

A smile has rarely left the face of the standout cornerback and Long Beach native since the team arrived, and his play on the field has given his teammates and coaches plenty to be happy about as well.

Jones had another great day Tuesday at Jack Hammett Sports Complex, intercepting Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell and again making several big plays in the kicking game.

“You see some of that rare and special stuff he does where he can just react and go make a play,” cornerbacks coach Ricky Manning Jr. said.

Jones was terrific down the stretch for the Raiders last season and appears to be on the verge of a potential star-making campaign if his play at training camp is any indication.

Both quarterbacks competing for the starting job have had difficulty finding much success targeting anything on his side of the field.

“He definitely has a nose for the ball,” Minshew said. “He’s kind of a wild card out there. Even though you know the coverage by the book, he can read things and play a little different and pick things up. He’s a smart player with good instincts, so you always have to be aware that he’ll be on the play if it’s on their side.”

The coverage units are learning the same thing about trying to contain him on returns, as Jones has proven to be dangerous with the ball in hands. He has even auditioned to be the team’s kicker, though that has been a work in progress because he is almost too good at it; Jones has consistently booted the ball to and through the end zone when the goal is to land it short of the goal line.

In short, Jones is playing at a high level regardless of what he is asked to do. Manning said the team trusts Jones to do what makes him special while also making sure he understands the responsibility that comes with such freedom.

“You give him a foundation, and with him, you have to give him a why,” Manning said. “That’s really how he processes. It allows him to reach his best potential. I’ve told him it’s not a dictatorship in that room.

“I tell him if there’s something you disagree with or you don’t like or you want to see a different way, let’s talk about it. I think that approach has helped him, and he appreciates it more because (he has input). A lot of people can’t do some of the things he can do, but I think it’s also helpful to give him a foundation and say, ‘Let’s build from here.’ He’s following that process, and it’s been awesome.”

Adams still home

Star receiver Davante Adams missed another practice Tuesday as he is back in Las Vegas awaiting the birth of his third child.

While Adams remains one of the best receivers in the league and probably doesn’t need the practice, there are valuable reps being missed for his teammates.

“We definitely miss him,” O’Connell said. “He’s not just a great player but also a leader. We wish he was out here, but he’s having a baby, so not mad at him at all. Just hoping for a smooth delivery. But, yeah, we want as many reps as possible. He’s a guy who sees the game in a very unique way, so we miss him not only on the field but in the film room to hear what he has to say about each route and each concept obviously with him playing in this offense before.”

It’s possible Adams may not return until after Saturday’s first preseason game in Minnesota.

“You certainly miss him, but I think it’s a great opportunity for other guys to get some more reps and step up,” Minshew said. “I think we feel great with our whole crew out there. All our receivers have been stepping up and making plays.”

Mixing it up

It has been a relatively quiet camp in terms of fists flying between the offense and defense on the practice field.

That briefly changed Tuesday morning during a kickoff drill.

Wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and defensive end Ron Stone Jr. got tangled up after a play and delivered several shots to each other’s helmets.

Receiver DJ Turner joined the fray, but tempers quickly calmed despite some loud expletives being hurled.

There wasn’t enough action to score the round.

Maxx Crosby agitated several teammates during the session, including both quarterbacks and tight end Harrison Bryant, but nothing escalated.

New guy

A day after rookie wide receiver Jeff Foreman suffered a knee injury in training camp, the Raiders have signed veteran wide receiver Dax Milne.

Milne was already on his way to Costa Mesa to sign with the Raiders when Foreman got hurt. The injury is believed to be serious, according to a person with knowledge of the extent.

Milne spent the past three seasons with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 28 games including two starts, from 2021 to 2022 and recording 15 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown. Milne was on injured reserve all of 2023.

The former Brigham Young standout amassed 311 yards on an NFL-high 40 punt returns in 2022 while also returning 15 kickoffs for 300 yards.

Milne played three years at BYU and finished his career with 101 catches for 1,542 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived/injured rookie defensive tackle Tomari Fox. If Fox cleaners waiver he will be put on the Reserve/Injured list.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.