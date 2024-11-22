Raiders report: Family affair captures attention of CBS cameras

Raiders coaches Norv and Scott Turner were happy to be reunited Sunday, but their family thought the attention they received on the broadcast was a bit much.

Raiders interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner, right, speaks with his father and senior offensive advisor, Norv Turner, during the team’s practice on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, at the Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The CBS broadcast of the Raiders’ game against the Dolphins on Sunday seemed to embrace the storyline of interim offensive coordinator Scott Turner calling plays alongside his father, Norv, in the press box.

Even their family noticed how often cameras cut to the feed of father and son side-by-side.

“I got back from the game and (my 8-year-old daughter) was like, ‘Dad, they showed you and Papa too much,’” Scott Turner said. “I was like, ‘Thanks, Rose. Appreciate it.’”

Turner did treasure the experience, however. He has been on staffs with his father before, but he was typically on the field when his dad was in the press box or vice versa.

He also thought the chances of it ever happening were remote considering his dad has been mostly out of the profession the last five years.

“Just sitting next to him in the box, being able to talk in between series, get what he thought, it was really great. It was a cool experience,” Turner said. “I didn’t think we were going to ever coach together again, so this is kind of like a bonus deal. So yeah, I mean I didn’t think about it much at the time other than I’m getting great information, but when you reflect back on it like that, it was pretty cool.”

Figuring it out

Defensive end Charles Snowden isn’t a rookie in the traditional sense, but he is getting his first taste of extended NFL action this season.

Snowden was undrafted out of Virginia in 2021. He only played six defensive snaps his first three NFL seasons, which were spent with the Bears and the Buccaneers.

The 26-year-old is now a regular for the Raiders and is improving every week. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said the team’s coaches had an honest conversation with Snowden this offseason on what it would take for him to become a contributor at the NFL level.

“He wanted the truth because he had bounced around from team to team, so we gave him the truth,” Graham said. “Then he went out there, put in the work, executed, got cut, came back, went out there and produced on the field, so he earned it.”

Snowden said his unique situation enables him to have the knowledge of a veteran with the “rookie bliss and ignorance” of a first-year player.

“I assessed the situation and knew where I could fit and they were transparent about what they thought I could bring to the team,” Snowden said. “I just put my best foot forward and was intentional with everything I have done to put myself in the best position.”

Injury report

The Raiders once again did not have their top two running backs and top three cornerbacks at Thursday’s practice.

Running backs Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quad) each sat out for the second straight day. That means the Raiders may be relying on Ameer Abdullah, Sincere McCormick and rookie Dylan Laube in Week 12 against the Broncos.

“Throughout all (organized team activities) and training camp, those guys have done a great job,” Turner said of the Raiders’ running back depth. “When you’re a professional football player, you’ve always got to be ready, and you never know when your opportunities come. And I don’t know if that’s going to come now. We’re going to leave that up to the trainers, but if that’s the route that we’ve got to go, I’m totally confident in those guys and their ability.”

The Raiders’ secondary is also thin.

Cornerbacks Jakorian Bennett (shoulder), Nate Hobbs (ankle) and Jack Jones (back) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Hobbs was hurt in the Raiders’ loss to the Bengals on Nov. 3, while Bennett and Jones were injured against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Tight end Harrison Bryant, center Andre James and guard Cody Whitehair were all limited with ankle injuries Thursday. Bryant and James both missed Wednesday’s practice.

Tight end Justin Shorter (illness) was also upgraded to a limited participant Thursday after missing Wednesday’s session.

Developmental program?

Graham may have only been half-joking when he floated the idea of a minor league system for the NFL.

He said he often jokes with his staff that defensive linemen in particular could benefit from such a program.

“I wish defensive linemen could go to the minor leagues and get blocked for a few games,” Graham said. “Because most of the guys at this level, they didn’t really get blocked (in college).”

Graham had been asked about the development of 2023 seventh overall pick Tyree Wilson, but his theory applies more universally.

“They’ve never had to deal with blockers of this caliber,” Graham said. “So, that’s the first thing, adjusting with that. And that’s usually the progression of their eyes, hands and feet, and then looking for the ball carrier. Because when they were younger, not being blocked and they’re usually the best player, as soon as they touch somebody, their eyes go up.”

Graham said players improve the most when they come to figure that part out. That takes time and is tough to do when trying to play at the NFL level.

