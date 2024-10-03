Raiders report: Running back’s injury could elevate Alexander Mattison

Starting running back Zamir White was already in danger of ceding carries to Alexander Mattison before White suffered a groin injury during Wednesday’s practice.

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison (22) runs past Cleveland Browns defense during the second half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas Raiders won 20-16. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders running back Alexander Mattison was already in line for an expanded role based on his production the past few weeks.

That role could grow even more after running back Zamir White suffered a groin injury during Wednesday’s practice and was listed as a limited participant.

Mattison said nothing changes for him regardless of whether he is in line for one carry or 30.

“I’ve been preparing a certain way for six-plus years from college and now into the league,” he said. “For me, it’s one of those things where I’ve always prepared like I was the starter.”

He credits longtime Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, the starter in Minnesota when Mattison entered the NFL, for helping instill that mindset.

“He took me under his wing and told me to act like the starter because one day I will be,” Mattison said. “Then you’ll always be ready for it no matter how many carries they need you to take or how many reps they need you to take.”

Mattison’s 24-yard run up the middle in Sunday’s win over the Browns was a glimpse of what is possible from the run game and perhaps one of the reasons he could be in line for more work.

“It’s one of those things we can look at and know that we can continue to do that if we continue to strain that way and have that effort,” he said. “But there are so many more plays out there for us like that and more if we keep at it, so I’m just excited to get behind the big guys because they are looking really good and starting to find that consistency.”

Mattison also is pleased so many teammates, coaches and staff members have taken an interest in his foundation. Shirts and hats bearing the “I Am Gifted” logo can be seen all over the building, including the cap worn by quarterback Gardner Minshew for a recent postgame news conference.

“It’s all love,” Mattison said. “Even some of the coaches are rocking it. It’s one of those things for me of just trying to spread the message and spread the love and positivity. Hopefully everyone joins the movement and they can get with the message.”

Transactions

The Raiders opened the 21-day practice window for rookie safety Trey Taylor on Wednesday. He has been on injured reserve since the start of the season with a knee injury.

The seventh-round pick out of Air Force can practice with the team and remain on injured reserve for the next three weeks. At that point, the Raiders will have to activate him or revert him to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Also, tight end Cole Fotheringham was signed to the practice squad, and wide receiver Ramel Keyton was released to clear a spot.

Injury report

The Raiders produced by far their most extensive injury report of the season after Wednesday’s practice.

Obviously, wide receiver Davante Adams missed practice with what is listed as a hamstring injury. The team is trying to trade him, and he’s not expected to play Sunday.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby remained out with an ankle injury that caused him to miss a game for the first time against the Browns. He was walking with no noticeable limp and no brace on his left ankle in the locker room. Pierce called the situation “status quo,” but Crosby said Monday on his podcast he will try to play in Sunday’s game at Denver.

Linebacker Luke Masterson suffered an apparent knee injury during Wednesday’s practice. Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao did not participate. His wife was expecting the couple’s first child this week. Tight end Michael Mayer remains out for personal reasons.

Others who did not practice were linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), offensive tackle Thayer Munford (knee/ankle), cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring), linebacker Kana’i Mauga (calf), guard Dylan Parham (Achilles), wide receiver Tyreik McAllister (shoulder) and offensive tackle Kolton Miller (knee/shoulder).

