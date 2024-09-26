Raiders report: Star player misses practice with ankle injury

The Raiders, already missing three defensive starters, could be without defensive end Maxx Crosby for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks on the field with his right ankle in a boot during the second half of an NFL game Carolina Panthers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Raiders, already missing three defensive starters — two who are out for the season — could be without star defensive end Maxx Crosby for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Crosby is dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 2 against the Ravens and did not practice Wednesday. He played Sunday in a loss to the Panthers, but clearly was not close to 100 percent.

“Maxx gave us everything he has,” coach Antonio Pierce said. “He’s done that each and every week since I’ve been here. You can never question his passion, his desire and his will to win for the Raiders organization.”

Crosby has played through multiple injuries during his career, so expect him to do whatever he can to be on the Allegiant Stadium field Sunday. Pierce hopes that mentality rubs off on Crosby’s teammates.

“That just needs to be matched among the rest of the team and the defense,” Pierce said. “And I think this is another week for a great opportunity for guys to step up with Maxx, and we’ll see what happens.”

Deablo, Munford miss practice

Linebacker Divine Deablo and right tackle Thayer Munford joined Crosby on the sideline Wednesday. Deablo missed Sunday’s game and continues to rehab from a concussion and oblique injury, and Munford has ankle and knee injuries that knocked him out of the game.

Luke Masterson replaced Deablo on Sunday, and rookie DJ Glaze played right tackle in Munford’s absence.

The Raiders were pleased with Glaze’s performance against the Panthers, especially after getting limited reps with the first team during practice last week. Munford gave up one sack and four quarterback hurries in 49 pass-block snaps, but was otherwise efficient in 62 snaps.

“It was one of those moments, even in some key calls in the game where we had a run game called and they were doing stunts, and he didn’t get those reps, and he reacted perfectly to it,” Pierce said. “So, extremely confident. We were itching to get him in the game at some point. It was going to happen last week. It just happened because Munford got injured.”

The uncertain status of Crosby and Deablo further complicates an already stressed defense. Safety Marcus Epps suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Panthers, and starting defensive end Malcolm Koonce is out for the season with a knee injury he suffered days before the season opener.

No quarterback controversy

Pierce left room for interpretation Monday when he said he would talk to his team before making a decision on his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game.

By not declaring Gardner Minshew the definitive starter, some wondered if Pierce was considering a change to Aidan O’Connell, who replaced Minshew for the final series against the Panthers and led the Raiders to a touchdown.

Pierce clarified his comments Wednesday.

“I think what I said was I need to get with the players and evaluate the film. So there’s no issue,” Pierce said. “Gardner Minshew is the quarterback.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.