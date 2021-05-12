Raiders schedule features MNF opener, Thanksgiving day matchup

The Raiders will open against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football. Reports say they also will visit Dallas to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

The NFL is wasting no time taking advantage of a Las Vegas market that is quickly becoming one of the most attractive settings in the league. That means the Raiders will play on the biggest stage of all on opening weekend.

The Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football on Sept. 13. Bucking the recent NFL trend of a two-game slate on the opening Monday night of the season, the Raiders-Ravens matchup will be the only game played that night.

It’s one of eight games on the Raiders’ schedule that have leaked out ahead of the NFL’s official schedule release at 5 p.m. today.

Based on multiple reports, the Raiders will also play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Multiple reports also reveal the Raiders will play host to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 10, the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 24 and the Washington Football Team on Dec. 5 and visit the New York Giants on Nov. 7.

The Raiders also will play at the Denver Broncos on Oct. 17 and host the Broncos on Dec. 26, according to a person with knowledge of the schedule

Raiders schedule … so far

Week 1: Sept. 13, vs. Baltimore, 5:15 p.m.

Week 2:

Week 3:

Week 4:

Week 5: Oct. 10, vs. Chicago.

Week 6: Oct. 17 at Denver.

Week 7: Oct. 24, vs. Philadelphia.

Week 8:

Week 9: Nov. 7, vs. New York Giants.

Week 10:

Week 11:

Week 12: Nov. 25 at Dallas (Thanksgiving), 1:30 p.m.

Week 13: Dec. 5 vs. Washington.

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16: Dec. 26, vs. Denver.

Week 17:

Week 18:

