Raiders sign veteran wide receiver, a former BYU standout

COSTA MESA, Calif. — A day after rookie wide receiver Jeff Foreman suffered a knee injury in training camp, the Raiders have signed veteran wide receiver Dax Milne.

Milne spent the past three seasons with the Washington Commanders, appearing in 28 games including two starts, from 2021 to 2022 and recording 15 catches for 120 yards and one touchdown. Milne was on injured reserve all of 2023.

The former BYU standout amassed 311 yards on an NFL-high 40 punt returns in 2022 while also returning 15 kickoffs for 300 yards.

Milne played three years at BYU and finished his career with 101 catches for 1,542 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders waived/injured rookie defensive tackle Tomari Fox. If Fox cleaners waiver he will be put on the Reserve/Injured list.

