Raiders stand pat as NFL trade deadline passes

By the time the NFL trade deadline arrived, it was more about who remained on the Raiders than who was added. That included star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks off the field following the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the second half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t make a catch during the second half of an NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can’t make a catch with Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) closing in during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) clutches his helmet after failing to make a catch against the Detroit Lions during the second half of an NFL game on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday without the Raiders making any deals.

By the time the 1 p.m. PT deadline arrived, it was more about who remained on the team than who was added. That included star wide receiver Davante Adams, who remains committed to the Raiders and, despite reports indicating he wanted to be moved, did not request to be traded.

Multiple people with knowledge of the situation shot down a report that surfaced Tuesday saying Adams wanted a change of scenery. One person said in a text message: “He one-million percent has not requested a trade.”

Adams is in the second year of a five-year, $140 million contract he signed in 2022. He has expressed frustration on multiple occasions about the state of the offense, but hopes to be part of the solution with the Raiders.

Also, wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, whom the club has been trying to move all season, will remain in Las Vegas after the Raiders could not find a trade partner.

Renfrow has not been clamoring for a trade, but with his role diminishing by the game, he was open to moving on.

The issue, according to an industry source, is the remaining portion of his $6.5 million salary for this season. As a source said: “Not many teams have $4 million or so lying around to give to a third or fourth receiver right now.”

The Raiders have no plans to release Renfrow outright.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.