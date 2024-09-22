Raiders star active against Panthers, rookie set to make NFL debut

One of the Raiders best players is active Sunday despite dealing with an ankle injury all week, and a rookie will also make his NFL debut against the Panthers.

Vegas Nation Gameday — A Chance to Show Out at Home for Week 3

How to watch the Raiders vs. Panthers in NFL Week 3

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks the field as they warm up to face the Los Angeles Chargers before the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, who has been dealing with an ankle injury that limited him in practice this week, is active Sunday against the Panthers.

Crosby suffered the injury in his team’s 26-23 win over the Ravens on Sept. 15.

Raiders rookie left guard Jackson Powers-Johnson also is active for the first time this year. He will make his NFL debut against Carolina. Defensive end Tyree Wilson, who missed the Ravens game with a knee injury, is active as well.

The Raiders’ inactives are linebacker Divine Deablo, cornerback Decamerion Richardson, guard Jordan Meredith, running back Dylan Laube and wide receivers Tyreik McAllister and Ramel Keyton.

Deablo has an oblique injury/concussion, while Richardson has a hamstring injury. The other four inactives were not on the Raiders’ injury report.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.