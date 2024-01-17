59°F
Raiders News

Raiders star defensive end: Don’t mess up coaching decision again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 1:40 pm
 
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as Raiders ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) hugs Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) cheers the team on after they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime to advance to the NFL playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce talks with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines ag ...
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce talks with defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
RaidersÕ interim head coach Rich Bisaccia runs out onto the field beside defensive end Max ...
RaidersÕ interim head coach Rich Bisaccia runs out onto the field beside defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) for the first half of an NFL game versus the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Denver. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

When star defensive end Maxx Crosby looks at the Raiders’ decision on whether to give Antonio Pierce the full-time coaching job, he’s reminded of a similar situation in 2022 that he thinks the team botched.

The Raiders were coming off a miraculous late-season finish under then-interim coach Rich Bisaccia that put them in the playoffs. Rather than retain Bisaccia, the Raiders hired Josh McDaniels, who was fired less than two years on the job after compiling a 9-16 record.

After rallying to win five of their final nine games this season under Pierce, who replaced McDaniels on Oct. 31, Crosby is hopeful the Raiders don’t make a similar blunder this time.

“It would be absolutely ridiculous and insane if we didn’t bring back AP and give him an opportunity,” Crosby said. “Like I said, we’ve already had the opportunity to do this, and we didn’t stick with what we had. We f——- it all up.”

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.

