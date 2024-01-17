Raiders star defensive end: Don’t mess up coaching decision again
When Maxx Crosby looks at the Raiders’ decision on whether to hire Antonio Pierce as coach, he’s reminded of a similar situation in 2022 involving Rich Bisaccia.
The Raiders were coming off a miraculous late-season finish under then-interim coach Rich Bisaccia that put them in the playoffs. Rather than retain Bisaccia, the Raiders hired Josh McDaniels, who was fired less than two years on the job after compiling a 9-16 record.
After rallying to win five of their final nine games this season under Pierce, who replaced McDaniels on Oct. 31, Crosby is hopeful the Raiders don’t make a similar blunder this time.
“It would be absolutely ridiculous and insane if we didn’t bring back AP and give him an opportunity,” Crosby said. “Like I said, we’ve already had the opportunity to do this, and we didn’t stick with what we had. We f——- it all up.”
