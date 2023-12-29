61°F
Raiders News

Raiders’ star unlikely to play Sunday against Colts; rookie out

Raiders coach talks matchup with Colts
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2023 - 9:34 am
 
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) celebrates wide receiver Davante Adams’ (17) touchdown score during the second half of an NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, Fla. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang
Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) looks for more yardage against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is unlikely to play Sunday against the Colts, even though interim coach Antonio Pierce said earlier Friday that Jacobs would be a game-time decision.

Jacobs has missed the last two games with a quad injury. He could sit out another Sunday when the Raiders visit Indianapolis for an important game in the AFC wild-card chase.

Jacobs has officially been listed as doubtful.

The Raiders conducted walkthroughs Wednesday and Thursday and Jacobs was listed as a non-participant on the estimated practice report. He wasn’t on the field for Friday’s practice, either.

“No need to rush it,” Pierce said. “If he can go at (10 a.m.) on Sunday, then he’ll be out there.”

Second-year running back Zamir White will get another opportunity to be the lead back if Jacobs is unable to go. White rushed for 145 yards in the Raiders’ 20-14 win against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Pierce said White has made the most of his shot.

“He’s earned reps,” Pierce said. “He’s earned playing time and that’s not going to change whether (Jacobs) is out there or not.”

Pierce was more definitive on the status of tight end Michael Mayer. The rookie will miss his second consecutive game Sunday with a toe injury.

Starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (knee) and starting center Andre James (ankle) are both listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

