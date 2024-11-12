Raiders tight end set to return to practice field after bye week

The Raiders will get one of their tight ends back on the practice field after their bye week, which could be a much-needed boost for their struggling offense.

How many wins can the Raiders find on the rest of their schedule?

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) secures a catch over Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) during the first half of their NFL game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 08, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) tosses a ball in warmups during the first day of Raiders training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Costa Mesa, CA. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) gives a fan some gloves after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) takes New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (28) down with him as he falls onto New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock (27) during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Raiders tight end Michael Mayer listens to reporters questions as he addresses the media after participating in organized team activities at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders designated tight end Michael Mayer to return to practice Tuesday, clearing a path for him to get back on the field.

Mayer, a second-round pick in 2023, has missed the team’s last six games for personal reasons.

The 23-year-old has been on the NFL’s non-football injury list since Oct. 11. He can practice with the Raiders the next 21 days while not counting against their 53-man roster limit. Mayer can be activated at any point over those 21 days.

The former Notre Dame standout has four catches for 21 yards in three games this season. He had 27 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns last year as a rookie.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.