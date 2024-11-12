Raiders tight end set to return to practice field after bye week
The Raiders will get one of their tight ends back on the practice field after their bye week, which could be a much-needed boost for their struggling offense.
The Raiders designated tight end Michael Mayer to return to practice Tuesday, clearing a path for him to get back on the field.
Mayer, a second-round pick in 2023, has missed the team’s last six games for personal reasons.
The 23-year-old has been on the NFL’s non-football injury list since Oct. 11. He can practice with the Raiders the next 21 days while not counting against their 53-man roster limit. Mayer can be activated at any point over those 21 days.
The former Notre Dame standout has four catches for 21 yards in three games this season. He had 27 catches for 304 yards and two touchdowns last year as a rookie.
