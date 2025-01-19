Raiders to interview Commanders executive for GM job

The Raiders will interview Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark on Sunday for their general manager job, a source confirmed.

Lance Newmark, Detroit Lions director of player personnel, watches on the sidelines before an NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The new-look Washington Commanders football operation led by recently hired general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn is starting to come together. The team on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, named Lance Newmark as assistant GM, reporting directly to Peters. Newmark joins Washington after spending the past 26 years with the Detroit Lions, most recently as senior director of player personnel. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Raiders will interview Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark on Sunday for their general manager job, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Before joining the Commanders last year, Newmark worked for 26 years in the Detroit Lions’ front office, where he rose to senior director of player personnel and helped oversee the college and pro scouting operations.

Newmark worked with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, considered the favorite to land the Raiders’ head coaching job, and Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, whom the Raiders have interviewed for the head coach vacancy.

The connection between Johnson and Newmark is significant. Part of the Raiders’ selling point to Johnson, also a coveted candidate for the Chicago Bears’ and Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching jobs, is the ability to have a say in the general manager decision.

In his first season in Washington, the Commanders completed a turnaround from a 4-13 season in 2023 to 12-5 this season and a berth in the NFC championship game.

The Commanders beat the Lions 35-21 on Saturday to advance to the conference title game.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

