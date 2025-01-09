What NFL rules, regulations must Raiders follow in coaching search?

The Raiders need to follow strict NFL rules when searching for their next coach. Here are some of the guidelines the league has in place.

Raiders owner Mark Davis walks off the field during an NFL football game between the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Raiders, as one of six NFL teams searching for a new coach, have already begun scheduling interviews with prospective candidates.

Time is of the essence. The Bears, Jaguars, Jets, Patriots and Saints are also looking for a coach, and they could be after some of the same candidates the Raiders are.

Still, all teams must follow a strict set of rules during the hiring process. Some are designed to force clubs to cast a wide net. Others are designed to protect candidates on playoff teams, preventing them from being overwhelmed by juggling their day jobs as well as interview requests.

Here is an overview of the regulations the Raiders are dealing with:

The Rooney Rule

The NFL instituted the Rooney Rule in 2003 in an effort to increase the number of minority candidates hired for prominent positions.

The guidelines have been strengthened and modified in the years since. The current rules state teams must conduct in-person interviews with at least two external minority and/or female candidates before hiring a coach, general manager, coordinator or quarterbacks coach.

Interview windows

The NFL also has rules that govern when teams can talk to candidates.

Clubs can bring in people not currently employed in the league — like former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll or former Titans coach Mike Vrabel — for in-person interviews whenever they want.

Things are different with coaches on another team’s staff.

Candidates on non-playoff teams could begin virtual interviews Tuesday. Candidates on playoff teams are only available at specific times.

Coaches on teams that earned a first-round bye — like Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, three candidates the Raiders have requested to speak to — can conduct virtual interviews until the end of the first slate of playoff games.

Coaches on teams that are playing this weekend — like Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, another coach the Raiders have asked to talk to — can begin virtual interviews once the first round is over.

Next steps

The Raiders can later bring in coaching candidates on playoff teams for in-person interviews.

Those can begin Jan. 20 — the Monday after the second round — for coaches on teams that have been eliminated. Coaches on the four teams in the conference championship games cannot begin in-person interviews until Jan. 27, after the two Super Bowl participants have been determined.

Coaches on the two Super Bowl teams are only available to talk between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2. They’re off limits after that until a champion has been crowned. Super Bowl 59 is set for Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.