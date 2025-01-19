Tom Brady chooses words carefully during Lions-Commanders game

Tom Brady’s role as Fox’s analyst for the Lions-Commanders game raised questions about a conflict of interest because of Detroit assistants Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn watches during warmups before an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Mike Mulholland)

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches during warmups before an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)

Tom Brady, left, talks with Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson before an NFL football divisional playoff game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Tom Brady’s dual role as Fox’s lead NFL analyst and a Raiders minority owner were on full display Saturday.

For the most part, though, Brady separated the two jobs. In doing so, he toed the line between providing commentary on the Lions’ playoff game against the Commanders and his role as one of the decision-makers in the Raiders’ coaching search.

The latter was under scrutiny Saturday because of the involvement of Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, two candidates for the Raiders’ job.

Johnson is considered the team’s top target, and it is widely believed that Brady’s involvement has piqued his interest in the job.

Brady’s presence as Saturday’s analyst raised questions about a conflict of interest. Would he use his broadcasting stage to try to influence Johnson or Glenn, either through commentary or by talking to them before the game?

The Lions’ season ended with a 45-31 loss, meaning Johnson and Glenn now can be offered head coaching jobs.

Balancing act

There was a brief exchange between Brady and Fox play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt acknowledging the awkwardness of Brady calling a game involving two candidates for the Raiders’ job. But otherwise, Brady steered clear of the subject.

Brady addressed with Burkhardt how his role with the Raiders means interviewing coaching candidates.

“It’s just been a great learning experience,” Brady said. “What you realize is the league’s full of great potential — and what I believe is, the resumes, the accolades, they’re all earned by what people do on the field. You earn your opportunities, and you do your performance and let that all do the talking — just as it should be, and as I did when I was a player.”

Brady briefly mentioned Glenn when discussing a play by a Lions defensive back in the first half and again in the fourth quarter after a big completion by the Commanders. But he conspicuously avoided mentioning Johnson.

That was apparent when cameras focused on Johnson on the sideline after a Lions touchdown. Neither Brady nor Burkhardt acknowledged Johnson.

A similar scene unfolded in the third quarter after two creative plays pushed the Lions near the Commanders’ goal line. The camera locked in on Johnson twice, seemingly to set up Brady to mention Johnson’s crafty play designs and calls.

But Brady did not acknowledge him.

No overt criticism

Brady also avoided directly criticizing Johnson for calling a fourth-quarter wide receiver pass that was intercepted. He said it was a bad time to call a trick play, but did not mention Johnson by name.

Later in the game, with the Lions trailing 45-31, Brady questioned their decision to huddle on offense rather than play with more urgency. But again, he did not directly mention Johnson.

Brady’s only other reference to the two Lions coaches came in the closing minutes when Burkhardt mentioned that Johnson and Glenn could be leaving Detroit to become head coaches. Brady did not mention either by name, but acknowledged that every team faces changes after each season.

