Raiders to open on Monday night and play on Thanksgiving Day

The Raiders will open against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football. Reports say they also will visit Dallas to play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The official release of the NFL schedule is still hours away, but two high-profile games have already been unveiled for the Raiders, one officially and the other according to multiple reports.

The Raiders will host the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season on Sept. 13. In addition, several media outlets are reporting that the Raiders will visit the Dallas Cowboys for their traditional Thanksgiving Day game on Nov. 25.

The game against the Ravens is expected to be the first NFL regular-season game at the venue with fans in attendance.

The rest of the schedule is set to be released later Wednesday.

Baltimore defeated the Raiders 34-17 in the last meeting between the teams in 2018 and leads the all-time series 9-3, including a 16-3 win in the AFC championship game in January 2001.

The game will be the only one played that Monday night. Since 2006, the NFL has staged a Monday doubleheader on opening night.

It will be the first time the Raiders have played on Thanksgiving since a 31-24 loss to the Cowboys in 2013. The Raiders are 3-4 all-time on the holiday.

