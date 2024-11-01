Raiders trade deadline primer: Who could team look to add, subtract?

The Raiders appear to be open to all possibilities before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday. Here is a look at who they could move and who they could try to add.

The Raiders aren’t actively shopping any of their current players before the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday.

But they aren’t opposed to making moves.

The team doesn’t have a ton of valuable assets. There’s a reason the Raiders are 2-6 going into Sunday’s road game against the Bengals. Yet a few of their players could be attractive to other teams, so expect general manager Tom Telesco to be busy taking calls Tuesday.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby will be a person of interest even though the Raiders have insisted he is off the table. They’ll decline any offer unless they are somehow blown away.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, left tackle Kolton Miller, cornerback Nate Hobbs, linebacker Robert Spillane and defensive tackles Adam Butler and John Jenkins could also draw interest from playoff contenders. Hobbs, Spillane, Butler and Jenkins are all pending free agents.

Whatever the Raiders do will be about the organization’s future. Their focus is on next season and beyond rather than their final nine games. That means they’d even be willing to add under the right circumstances.

Here are some possibilities the team is pondering:

Quarterback addition?

The Panthers are reportedly open to taking calls on quarterback Bryce Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 draft. The team has soured on the prized prospect and benched him after their first two games of the season.

The Raiders had interest in trading up to get Young in 2023, but Carolina beat them to the punch by giving the Bears two first-round picks, a second-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore to move up to the top spot.

Plenty has changed since. The Raiders have switched coaches and general managers since the 2023 draft, but some in the organization likely still hold Young in high regard. They’d have to consider giving up a mid-round pick if it meant adding a talented passer the team could develop.

Even if the Raiders plan to take a quarterback in April’s draft — and there’s no guarantee that will happen — Young would at least be valuable competition for a rookie.

There’s no question Young, 23, hasn’t worked out with the Panthers. But quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold also struggled in Carolina and have gone on to find success elsewhere.

It wouldn’t hurt the Raiders to see if there’s still some upside left in the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner.

Another potential flier

Another young quarterback, the Colts’ Anthony Richardson, is in the same predicament as Young. The fourth overall pick in 2023 was benched this week in favor of veteran Joe Flacco.

Richardson was a raw prospect entering the draft after starting only 13 games at the University of Florida. Indianapolis knew he would have growing pains. The team still lost patience 10 starts into Richardson’s NFL career.

The 22-year-old has displayed some clear flaws and has completed only 50 percent of his passes his first two seasons. But his arm talent and athleticism are rare.

Richardson may be available for a reasonable price. The Raiders should at least call the Colts to see if there’s a deal to be made.

More wide receiver moves?

The Raiders have traded one wide receiver already this season, sending Davante Adams to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick.

The team could likely get something similar if it decides to move Meyers.

What the Raiders will have to weigh with Meyers, who is under contract through the 2025 season, is whether a draft pick is worth losing a trusted pass catcher who could be a key target for a young quarterback.

The team will want to give its next franchise passer every chance to succeed if it does select one in the draft. Having Meyers on the roster would help with that goal.

Could Miller be dealt?

Miller has been just about the picture of stability for the Raiders since being picked in the first round in 2018.

The 29-year-old got off to a rocky start this season after missing training camp while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, allowing six sacks his first four games. Miller has since settled down. He’s played terrific football the past four weeks and could definitely help a contender.

Miller, like Meyers, is under contract through 2025. And just like with Meyers, the Raiders need to weigh how much having a trusted left tackle in place is worth versus having more draft capital in the future.

The team, if it does decide to move on, at least has an in-house replacement at the ready if it receives a good offer for Miller. Thayer Munford Jr. played well in his four starts at left tackle last season when Miller missed time with a shoulder injury.

Anyone else?

Hobbs should have genuine trade value. He has been a solid slot cornerback for the Raiders and would help a lot of different defenses across the NFL.

He could be moved if the team is worried about re-signing him in the offseason.

Butler and Jenkins should also be attractive pieces given so many clubs need help on the interior of their defensive lines. Spillane could be a coveted player as well thanks to his toughness. His 79 tackles are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL and he also has a sack and an interception.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.