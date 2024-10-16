Raiders’ Mark Davis shoots down Maxx Crosby trade speculation

Raiders owner Mark Davis said the team is not considering a full rebuild, including trading defensive end Maxx Crosby, after sending Davante Adams to the New York Jets.

Raiders owner Mark Davis chats with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the warm ups of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

ATLANTA — The Davante Adams trade was barely a few hours old Tuesday when Raiders owner Mark Davis was asked about speculation that the move might lead to a full teardown of the team, including trading star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Davis shot down the idea immediately, saying, “It’s just not happening.”

The speculation, he said, is not grounded in truth.

“It’s unfortunate today, but there’s so much outside chatter that is not true,” Davis said. “It’s not coming from any sources. It’s not coming from anything. My basic thing is never to answer all that stuff because otherwise you get trapped in this black hole.”

The Raiders dealt Adams, their star wide receiver, to the Jets on Tuesday, ending a three-week saga that began with Adams requesting a trade.

Several factors led to his request. Among them were his relationship with coach Antonio Pierce had deteriorated, and he was frustrated over the Raiders’ inability to acquire a viable quarterback after releasing Derek Carr in 2022.

New York gave up a conditional 2025 third-round pick in the deal. The pick will convert to a second-rounder if Adams is a first- or second-team All-Pro this season or is on the Jets’ active roster for the AFC title game or Super Bowl.

“It’s part of this life in football,” Davis said. “Players come and go. If things don’t work out, they don’t work out.”

Davis expressed dissatisfaction with the Raiders’ 2-4 start but remains optimistic that better days are ahead.

“We’re not happy right now. We’re not performing like we’d like to,” he said. “But the season is young, and we’ll see what we can put together.”

Support for Pierce

Davis expressed support for coach Antonio Pierce, whom he named to replace Josh McDaniels as interim coach after eight games last season. Pierce was named the full-time coach in January. At the time, Davis said Pierce, who had less than two years of NFL coaching experience, would need time to grow into the job.

He reiterated that point Tuesday.

“He’s young as a head coach. He’s going to learn how to be a head coach,” Davis said. “He’s surrounded himself with a lot of good people. He’s just got to grow into the job. It’s his first year, really.”

Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco are in their first season as the team’s football leaders. Davis said their plan will take time to materialize.

“They have a vision, and they’re attacking it,” Davis said. “It’s not easy to do overnight.”

Adams expected to play

Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said Wednesday that Adams would participate in the team’s walk-through and probably will play against the Steelers on “Sunday Night Football.”

Adams missed the Raiders’ past three games with a hamstring injury that coincided with his request to be traded. While making a surprise appearance during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ weekly spot on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, Adams said he was expecting to play.

“I’m feeling great, man,” Adams said. “Fortunately, I’ll be able to roll.”

The Associated Press contributed to this story. Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.