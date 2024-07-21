Raiders training camp preview: Cornerback job up for grabs

Jakorian Bennett and Brandon Facyson will compete for the cornerback job opposite Jack Jones, the Raiders’ only starting position available in the secondary.

Raiders safety Marcus Epps (1) in coverage during a play during the first half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) warms up during an NFL football practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Raiders cornerbacks Jack Jones (18) Nate Hobbs (39) and Brandon Facyson (31) run through drills during team's practice at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Raiders’ secondary is mostly set with all but one starting job manned by proven veterans.

The only undecided starting job is the perimeter cornerback position opposite Jack Jones. The club has options, including going outside the building to fill the position.

The Raiders have built a fairly deep secondary. That’s crucial because cornerback Nate Hobbs and safeties Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig are entering the final year of their contracts.

The Raiders would love to bring all three back, but that could be wishful thinking. The need to develop future starters is upon them.

A look at the secondary entering training camp:

In the mix

Cornerback: Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs, Brandon Facyson, Decamerion Richardson, M.J. Devonshire, Sam Webb, Cornell Armstrong, Ja’Quan Sheppard, Rayshad Williams, Woo Governor.

Safety: Tre’von Moehrig, Marcus Epps, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chris Smith, Trey Taylor, Jaydon Grant, Phalen Sanford.

2023 performance

Jones: After being put on waivers by the Patriots, Jones was an instant hit with the Raiders, coming up with two interception returns for touchdowns, 25 tackles and four pass breakups in seven games.

Hobbs: He finished fourth on the team with 86 tackles despite missing four games. He also had one interception, a sack and seven pass breakups.

Bennett: He began his 2023 rookie season as a starter, but was demoted to backup when inconsistent play and injuries set him back. He had 32 tackles and three pass breakups in 14 games, including four starts.

Facyson: A training camp leg injury limited his season to three games and five tackles.

Richardson: A 2024 fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State, Richardson finished last season with 43 tackles and an interception.

Devonshire: A 2024 seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh, Devonshire finished the season with 32 tackles and four interceptions.

Webb: Now in his third season, Webb shared time between the Raiders and Panthers in 2023 and appeared in one game for Carolina.

Armstrong: A four-year veteran, Armstrong spent the majority of last season on the Raiders’ practice squad and did not appear in a regular-season game.

Sheppard: A 2024 undrafted free agent out of Maryland, Sheppard had 31 tackles and eight pass breakups last season.

Williams: A 2024 undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, Williams finished with 19 tackles and six pass breakups last season.

Governor: A 2024 undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa, Governor finished last season with 62 tackles and three pass breakups.

Moehrig: He played in all 17 games for the Raiders last season and finished fifth on the club with 83 tackles. He also had three interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Epps: Epps, the quarterback of the Raiders’ secondary, finished with 66 tackles and three pass breakups in 17 games last season.

Pola-Mao: The second-year safety appeared in 16 games and finished with 20 tackles, one sack, one interception and one pass breakup.

Smith: Smith appeared in 12 games. He primarily played on special teams, where he saw action on 191 snaps.

Taylor: A 2024 seventh-round pick out of Air Force, Taylor was the Jim Thorpe Award winner, which recognizes the top defensive back in college football. He finished with 74 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups.

Grant: The former Oregon State standout spent last season on the Raiders’ practice squad.

Sanford: A 2024 undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, Sanford finished with 40 tackles and two pass breakups last season.

Potential camp battles

All eyes are on Bennett and Facyson, who head to camp in a dead heat for the only starting cornerback position.

Facyson is a proven commodity as a key rotational player who also can handle starting duties.

Richardson is an intriguing prospect as a lanky, athletic cornerback who brings a willingness to mix it up in run defense. If the Raiders can smooth out some technical issues in coverage, he could push for a starting role sooner than later.

The Raiders are set at their top three safety positions with Moehrig and Epps manning the two starting spots and Pola-Mao a chess piece who can be moved all over the field.

The Raiders kept four to five safeties on the roster most of last season, and how they use the back end of their defense could open a spot for Smith and Taylor to make the team.

Breakout candidate

Pola-Mao might not be a starter, but he’s so versatile and such an instinctive player that the Raiders are comfortable anytime he is on the field. His playmaking ability will create opportunities for him to shine, and chances are defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will scheme up packages that take advantage of his unique gifts.

Area of concern

The Raiders are untested beyond Epps, Moehrig and Pola-Mao, so there is concern whether their young backups will be ready if called upon.

What happens at the cornerback spot opposite Jones also remains a concern.

What they’re saying

“I’ve seen him ask the right questions. I’ve seen him narrow down what his focus is by stage. So, phase one, phase two, phase three, and being able to really zero in on that so he can improve his craft.” — Graham, on Bennett.

Best case scenario

Bennett locks down the only undecided starting cornerback job, Facyson and Richardson become valuable rotational players and the secondary, paired with a talented safety room, develops into a team strength.

Worst case scenario

Bennett is not ready to be an NFL starter, and the Raiders scramble throughout the season to man an outside cornerback spot.

Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.