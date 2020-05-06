Raiders waive DeShone Kizer, sign UNLV’s Javin White

The Raiders picked up quarterback DeShone Kizer last year after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers. He spent most of last season third on the depth chart.

Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

UNLV football linebacker Javin White answers a media question during a press conference on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Raiders waived quarterback DeShone Kizer on Tuesday.

They picked up Kizer last year after he was waived by the Green Bay Packers. He spent most of last season third on the depth chart.

In addition to Kizer, the Raiders waived tight end Paul Butler, linebacker Te’von Coney, defensive end Kendall Donnerson, offensive lineman Kyle Kalis and linebacker Quentin Poling.

They officially announced the free-agent signing of linebacker Javin White of UNLV as well as tight end Nick Bowers of Penn State, cornerback Madre Harper of Southern Illinois and long snapper Liam McCullough of Ohio State.

