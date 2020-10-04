Report: Raiders may lose draft pick for protocol violations

Report says team facing steep discipline for continued violations of the league’s stringent coronavirus protocols.

The Oakland Raiders helmets lay in an equipment box on the team's sideline during the first half of a NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

The Raiders could pay a steep price for breaking the league’s coronavirus protocols at a fundraiser in Henderson last week.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported early Sunday morning the organization is “very likely looking at the loss of at least one draft selection for their repeated breaches of the policies.”

An NFL spokesman declined comment on the report.

According to La Canfora’s report, the NFL will hold a mandatory conference call Monday for owners, coaches and general managers where league officials are expected to make clear further violations of protocols will be dealt with severely after two games had to be rescheduled because of positive tests.

At the fundraiser for teammate Darren Waller’s foundation at DragonRidge Country on Monday, several Raiders were seen on video without masks while in the vicinity of the general public.

Quarterback Derek Carr was photographed awarding a jersey to an attendee and shaking his hand.

It wasn’t the first time the organization has run afoul of the league’s stringent safety measures put in place to ensure the 2020 season could be played despite the pandemic.

The Raiders were fined $50,000 on Saturday after a league investigation concluded an authorized person was allowed to enter the team’s locker room after a “Monday Night Football” win over the Saints last month.

That sanction came on the heels of a $250,000 fine levied against the organization for coach Jon Gruden’s repeated violations of the league’s sideline mask mandate. Gruden was also docked $100,000 individually.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.