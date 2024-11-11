Review-Journal 2025 mock draft: Raiders could add franchise QB
Here is the Review-Journal’s first look at how the first round of the 2025 draft could play out in April. The Raiders would pick sixth as things stand.
The Raiders’ bye week came at an opportune time.
The team is scuffling through a five-game losing streak, has several players banged up and is desperately in need of a break.
The Raiders’ slow start has also caused several of their fans to turn their attention to the offseason, when finding a franchise quarterback is expected to be at the top of the team’s to-do list.
That means it’s not too early to predict how the first round of the draft might go, even though April 24 is still five months away.
The Raiders are one of nine NFL teams with just two wins so far. They’d pick sixth if the season ended after Week 9 based on their strength of schedule.
There should be quite a bit of jostling for draft position down the stretch given how many teams have similar records.
Here is a quick projection on how things could play out in the first round of this year’s draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, based on the current standings:
1. Patriots — Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Hunter could help New England address two premier positions of need. He might not play on both offense and defense full time in the NFL, but his versatility will be valuable.
2. Jaguars — Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Jacksonville needs to add reinforcements to its offensive line this offseason. Campbell should be able to step right in and protect quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who may miss this week’s game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury.
3. Saints — Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
New Orleans needs to improve its run defense and it won’t have the salary-cap flexibility to add help in free agency. Graham would have an immediate impact up front.
4. Panthers — Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Carolina could use more high-end weapons, especially if quarterback Bryce Young is going to get another shot at leading the team.
5. Browns — Cam Ward, QB, Miami (Florida)
The Browns quarterback situation is going to be fascinating to watch this offseason. Jameis Winston is on a one-year deal and could leave in free agency. Deshaun Watson may be back but has been a bust since arriving via trade in 2022.
6. Raiders — Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Sanders has been linked to the Raiders constantly, and with good reason. He’s been mentored by NFL legend Tom Brady, the team’s new minority owner. Sanders even has a name, image and likeness deal with TB12, Brady’s personal wellness and performance company.
7. Giants — Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
New York could look to add a quarterback, but this is not considered a good year to need one. It would probably be a stretch for the Giants to take one here.
8. Dolphins — Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa needs all the protection he can get. The Dolphins have already invested a bunch of draft capital at tackle, but more help is needed.
9. Titans — Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Tennessee doesn’t have its quarterback of the future, but this isn’t the time to reach for one. The Titans need more people that can catch the ball as well as throw it.
10. Jets — Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Michigan’s defense remains stout despite the team’s disappointing season. Grant would give New York a boost up front.
11. Cowboys — Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Dallas needs a game-changing running back. Jeanty fits the bill. He’s an exception to the recent unwritten rule that running backs shouldn’t be drafted in the first round.
12. Colts — Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
This would be an example of a team’s needs lining up well with the best player available. Starks should make an immediate impact in the Colts’ secondary.
13. Bengals — Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
Wide receiver Tee Higgins is playing on a franchise tag and Cincinnati may not be able to afford him beyond this year. Bond would make sense as Ja’Marr Chase’s next sidekick.
14. Seahawks — Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
Right tackle has been a glaring issue at times for Seattle. Quarterback Geno Smith needs more protection.
15. Rams — Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
Los Angeles has tried its best to cobble things together at cornerback this year. Morrison would at least lock one starting spot down for the Rams next season.
16. Buccaneers — Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
Scourton has good size and a scary spin move he can use to beat opposing offensive linemen. He’s also athletic enough to drop into coverage if need be.
17. 49ers — Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Left tackle Trent Williams can’t play forever, as much as San Francisco would like him to. Ersery would give the 49ers a long-term solution at the position.
18. Bears — Wyatt Milum, OT, West Virginia
Milum is an elite pass blocker, something Chicago could use since rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is being pressured at an alarming rate.
19. Broncos — Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix appears a little ahead of schedule and has helped Denver be competitive this season. He could still use another wide receiver.
20. Cardinals — Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
Offensive tackle Jonah Williams only has one more year left on his deal and he has been hurt most of this season. Jones would help prevent Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray from getting crushed in the pocket.
21. Chargers — Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Los Angeles needs a tight end and coach Jim Harbaugh recruited Loveland to the Wolverines. The fit just makes sense.
22. Falcons — Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Atlanta chose to not address its anemic pass rush at the trade deadline this season, but adding players that can provide pressure should be a top priority in the draft.
23. Packers — Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
Walker is a massive presence in the middle of the line but is quick as well. He would fill a major need for Green Bay.
24. Ravens — Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama
Baltimore loves to invest in its offensive and defensive lines. Booker would make sense as a target given the Ravens have shuffled a lot of pieces on their interior this season.
25. Texans — Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Houston’s defensive line lost a lot of talent last offseason. Williams should test through the roof at the draft combine and rise up teams’ wish lists.
26. Eagles — Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Philadelphia has done a good job getting to the quarterback this season, but it could always add another edge rusher. Williams would be the latest in a long line of Bulldogs defenders the Eagles have drafted in recent years.
27. Steelers — Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
There is a lot to like with Ayomanor, a Medicine Hat, Alberta, native. He is a threat to score almost every time he touches the football because he’s great after the catch and can threaten defenses deep.
28. Vikings — Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Minnesota’s three starting cornerbacks are unsigned beyond this season, so the Vikings have to add at this position either through the draft or free agency.
29. Commanders — James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Washington addressed one of its major holes on defense by trading for cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Tuesday. The Commanders can fill another key need by adding a pass rusher in the draft.
30. Bills — Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
Buffalo could probably use another receiver since trade-deadline pickup Amari Cooper may end up just being a rental. There may not be another pass catcher worth taking here, however, and the team needs more help on defense.
31. Lions — Princely Umanmielen, Edge, Mississippi
Detroit should add more depth at this position given Aidan Hutchinson will likely miss the rest of the season with a leg injury.
32. Chiefs — Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
Kansas City must continue to address its offensive line in the coming years to make sure quarterback Patrick Mahomes stays upright. Savaiinaea could step in and play guard right away for the Chiefs, but could bump outside to tackle as well.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.