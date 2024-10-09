Tom Brady’s bid to buy Raiders stake could be headed for final approval
Tom Brady’s bid to purchase a minority share of the Raiders from owner Mark Davis could be resolved when NFL owners meet in Atlanta.
Tom Brady’s bid to purchase a minority share of the Raiders finally could be coming to fruition.
The potential sale has been added to the agenda when NFL owners meet in Atlanta next week. The sale has been held up in the NFL’s finance committee for months, but it now appears to be headed to a full ownership vote in Atlanta.
Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, is seeking to buy a 10 percent share of the Raiders from owner Mark Davis.
This is a developing story. Ch
Contact Vincent Bonsignore at vbonsignore@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VinnyBonsignore on X.